MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 27
DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slide deeper as pandemic fears grow MKTS/GLOB
* Oil falls for fifth day as coronavirus spreads outside of China O/R
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads Gulf lower as coronavirus concerns intensify
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on virus spread, rate cut hopes
* Coronavirus spreads faster outside China, stoking global fears
* Turkey will repel Syrian forces from Idlib posts this week -Erdogan
* Tunisia's parliament approves a coalition government
* Bibi vs. Tibi: Israel's Netanyahu fires up base by targeting Arab lawmaker
* ANALYSIS-Sudan stumbles through transition without fresh donor help
* Parties to Iran nuclear deal meet but make little progress on saving it
* U.S. targets individuals, entities linked to Lebanon's Martyrs Foundation
* Ashmore Group committed to fund despite hit from Lebanon, Argentina crises
* Iraq bans public gatherings on coronavirus fear; travel ban totals 9 countries
EGYPT
* Apache Corp, Pharos Energy among bidders for Shell's Egypt onshore assets-sources
* Ethiopia asks U.S. to postpone final talks on Blue Nile dam
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage, tourism amid coronavirus
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* NMC Health removes CEO amid investigation of UAE firm's finances
* UAE says ready for 'worst case' scenarios as coronavirus spreads in Middle East
* Dubai ruler seeks to keep judgments private in UK court fight with former wife
* Abu Dhabi's Etihad suspends flights to Hong Kong on low demand
QATAR
* Qatar orders evacuation of its citizens and Kuwait's from Iran - state news agency
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to send an evacuation plane to Italy -statement
* Kuwait says total of 25 coronavirus cases confirmed - KUNA
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain stops flights to and from Iraq and Lebanon until further notice
* Bahrain discovers seven new coronavirus cases, raising the number to 33
* Bahrain extends suspension of flights to and from Dubai international airport
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))
