MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 27

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slide deeper as pandemic fears grow MKTS/GLOB

* Oil falls for fifth day as coronavirus spreads outside of China O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads Gulf lower as coronavirus concerns intensify

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on virus spread, rate cut hopes

* Coronavirus spreads faster outside China, stoking global fears

* Turkey will repel Syrian forces from Idlib posts this week -Erdogan

* Tunisia's parliament approves a coalition government

* Bibi vs. Tibi: Israel's Netanyahu fires up base by targeting Arab lawmaker

* ANALYSIS-Sudan stumbles through transition without fresh donor help

* Parties to Iran nuclear deal meet but make little progress on saving it

* U.S. targets individuals, entities linked to Lebanon's Martyrs Foundation

* Ashmore Group committed to fund despite hit from Lebanon, Argentina crises

* Iraq bans public gatherings on coronavirus fear; travel ban totals 9 countries

EGYPT

* Apache Corp, Pharos Energy among bidders for Shell's Egypt onshore assets-sources

* Ethiopia asks U.S. to postpone final talks on Blue Nile dam

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage, tourism amid coronavirus

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* NMC Health removes CEO amid investigation of UAE firm's finances

* UAE says ready for 'worst case' scenarios as coronavirus spreads in Middle East

* Dubai ruler seeks to keep judgments private in UK court fight with former wife

* Abu Dhabi's Etihad suspends flights to Hong Kong on low demand

QATAR

* Qatar orders evacuation of its citizens and Kuwait's from Iran - state news agency

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to send an evacuation plane to Italy -statement

* Kuwait says total of 25 coronavirus cases confirmed - KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain stops flights to and from Iraq and Lebanon until further notice

* Bahrain discovers seven new coronavirus cases, raising the number to 33

* Bahrain extends suspension of flights to and from Dubai international airport

