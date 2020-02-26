MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 26
DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slump, bonds rally as virus fears grow MKTS/GLOB
* Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus O/R
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Mideast stocks slip as virus fears continue
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as U.S. warning heightens virus concerns
* U.S. warned to prepare for coronavirus pandemic as Europe lockdowns spread
* Countries must shift mindset to virus preparedness -WHO expert
* Canaries hotel locked down over coronavirus as Spain reports first mainland cases
* Iranian minister, lawmaker test positive for coronavirus as death toll climbs to 16
* Algeria announces first confirmed case of coronavirus
* First Iraqis catch coronavirus amid fear of Iran epidemic spillover
* U.S. shale oil output growth to slow in 2020 -Schlumberger CEO
* Credit risk rises for Gulf crude exporters on virus fears
* IEA says virus-hit oil growth outlook lowest in a decade, could go lower
* U.S. sanctions 13 foreign entities for supporting Iran missile program
* Iranian security official accuses White House of cover-up about missile attack
* IMF calls Lebanon talks 'productive,' stands ready to give more advice
* Lebanon approves financial, legal advisers on debt restructuring-government source
* Hezbollah says it opposes IMF management of Lebanon crisis
* Lebanon restricts flights to countries with coronavirus, halts pilgrimage trips
* Israel sees minor economic impact from coronavirus outbreak, for now
* Israel's Netanyahu seeks settlers' votes with annexation pledge
* Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after two-day flare-up
* Turkish-backed rebels say they seized town in Syria's Idlib in first advance
* Donors, aid groups planning to suspend Yemen aid to Houthi areas - U.S. official
* Tunisia buys about 125,000 tonnes wheat in tender
* Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes hard wheat in tender - trade
* Libya's oil production at 122,430 bpd as of Feb. 23 - NOC
* Turkish Airlines cuts most Iran flights to March 10 over coronavirus
EGYPT
* Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91
* Egypt's Mubarak, ousted by popular revolt in 2011, dies aged 91
* Egypt to auction land for gold exploration next month
* Egypt planted 3.4 mln feddans of wheat this season - official
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi ex-energy minister bounces back as investment chief
* OPEC+ will take responsible approach to virus - Saudi energy minister
* Saudi Aramco CEO says no secondary listing plans for one year from initial offering
* Saudi Aramco CEO says minimal impact on company after demand drop
* Saudi Arabia warns against travel to Italy, Japan -Arabiya TV
* Saudi Arabia sentences eight on charges of spying for Iran - state TV
* Algerian leader to go to Saudi Arabia in first state visit since election
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says equipped for 'worst case scenarios' as virus spreads in Middle East
* UAE suspends all flights with Iran over coronavirus outbreak
* Abu Dhabi awards AED 2.4 bln in infrastructure contracts for Riyadh City South project
* Dubai Crude for May to be priced at $0.10/bbl below Oman
QATAR
* American Airlines, Qatar Airways sign strategic partnership, codeshare deal
KUWAIT
* Kuwait excludes oil carriers from ban on foreign ships to fight virus - notices
* Kuwait suspends all flights with Singapore, Japan over Coronavirus fears - KUNA
* Kuwait reports two new coronavirus cases, taking total to 11
OMAN
* Oman identifies two more cases of new coronavirus
* Oman's Khasab port suspends shipping to and from Iran -operator
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain reports 6 new cases of coronavirus coming from Iran
