World Markets

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 26

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slump, bonds rally as virus fears grow MKTS/GLOB

* Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Mideast stocks slip as virus fears continue

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as U.S. warning heightens virus concerns

* U.S. warned to prepare for coronavirus pandemic as Europe lockdowns spread

* Countries must shift mindset to virus preparedness -WHO expert

* Canaries hotel locked down over coronavirus as Spain reports first mainland cases

* Iranian minister, lawmaker test positive for coronavirus as death toll climbs to 16

* Algeria announces first confirmed case of coronavirus

* First Iraqis catch coronavirus amid fear of Iran epidemic spillover

* U.S. shale oil output growth to slow in 2020 -Schlumberger CEO

* Credit risk rises for Gulf crude exporters on virus fears

* IEA says virus-hit oil growth outlook lowest in a decade, could go lower

* U.S. sanctions 13 foreign entities for supporting Iran missile program

* Iranian security official accuses White House of cover-up about missile attack

* IMF calls Lebanon talks 'productive,' stands ready to give more advice

* Lebanon approves financial, legal advisers on debt restructuring-government source

* Hezbollah says it opposes IMF management of Lebanon crisis

* Lebanon restricts flights to countries with coronavirus, halts pilgrimage trips

* Israel sees minor economic impact from coronavirus outbreak, for now

* Israel's Netanyahu seeks settlers' votes with annexation pledge

* Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after two-day flare-up

* Turkish-backed rebels say they seized town in Syria's Idlib in first advance

* Donors, aid groups planning to suspend Yemen aid to Houthi areas - U.S. official

* Tunisia buys about 125,000 tonnes wheat in tender

* Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes hard wheat in tender - trade

* Libya's oil production at 122,430 bpd as of Feb. 23 - NOC

* Turkish Airlines cuts most Iran flights to March 10 over coronavirus

EGYPT

* Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91

* Egypt's Mubarak, ousted by popular revolt in 2011, dies aged 91

* Egypt to auction land for gold exploration next month

* Egypt planted 3.4 mln feddans of wheat this season - official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi ex-energy minister bounces back as investment chief

* OPEC+ will take responsible approach to virus - Saudi energy minister

* Saudi Aramco CEO says no secondary listing plans for one year from initial offering

* Saudi Aramco CEO says minimal impact on company after demand drop

* Saudi Arabia warns against travel to Italy, Japan -Arabiya TV

* Saudi Arabia sentences eight on charges of spying for Iran - state TV

* Algerian leader to go to Saudi Arabia in first state visit since election

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says equipped for 'worst case scenarios' as virus spreads in Middle East

* UAE suspends all flights with Iran over coronavirus outbreak

* Abu Dhabi awards AED 2.4 bln in infrastructure contracts for Riyadh City South project

* Dubai Crude for May to be priced at $0.10/bbl below Oman

QATAR

* American Airlines, Qatar Airways sign strategic partnership, codeshare deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait excludes oil carriers from ban on foreign ships to fight virus - notices

* Kuwait suspends all flights with Singapore, Japan over Coronavirus fears - KUNA

* Kuwait reports two new coronavirus cases, taking total to 11

OMAN

* Oman identifies two more cases of new coronavirus

* Oman's Khasab port suspends shipping to and from Iran -operator

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain reports 6 new cases of coronavirus coming from Iran

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

Coronavirus Throws Wrench Into Semiconductor Demand Recovery

Bloomberg's Anand Srinivasan explains how the coronavirus fallout is impacting semiconductor stocks. He speaks with Romaine Bostick and Brooke Sutherland, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. Sutherland's opinions are her own.

Feb 12, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular