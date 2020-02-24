MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 25

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares try to stabilise as S&P futures bounce MKTS/GLOB

* Oil bounces as investors hunt bargains; virus fears cap gains O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks slide on coronavirus jitters

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases from 7-year high, but virus fears limit losses

* France will back Lebanon, including an IMF plan

* Lebanon to appoint Cleary Gottlieb to advise on Eurobonds-source

* Netanyahu takes centre stage in Israeli election battle

* Bank of Israel holds key rate at 0.25%, cautions on coronavirus

* Gaza-Israel hostilities flare through second day with rocket attacks, air strikes

* Coronavirus kills 12 in Iran, 61 infected- health ministry

* Iran will be able to produce 1 bcm of gas per day from next month - oil minister

* Iraq reports first coronavirus case in Iranian student

* To preserve Shi'ite power in Iraq, Iran-backed groups turn to renegade cleric

* As Syrian forces advance on Idlib, families fear being trapped at Turkish border

* U.N. in talks with Turkey to boost Syria aid amid offensive

* U.S. Supreme Court open to more damages against Sudan over embassy bombings

* Eastern Libyan lawmakers not to join Geneva talk

* Libyan premier denounces Haftar as "war criminal" at U.N.

EGYPT

* Egypt raises cigarette prices after VAT amendments

* Egypt hails new 'furniture city' but many craftsmen unconvinced

* Egypt's Heliopolis Co. shares fall 10% after no offers for partial management buyout

* Saudi, Egypt, Bahrain to resume Qatar post services despite dispute

* Family of top Egyptian militant says it has not been notified of his execution - lawyer

* Nigeria picks Egypt Air consortium for aviation venture

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.

* Saudi Aramco CEO expects coronavirus impact on oil demand to be short-lived

* Largest Saudi oil refinery to shut June 1 for 5-6 weeks -plant manager

* Saudi Arabia's SAGO says buys 715,000 T wheat in tender

* Saudi, Egypt, Bahrain to resume Qatar post services despite dispute

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's FAB to decide on Bank Audi Egypt acquisition in Q2

* UAE's Majid Al Futtaim posts modest annual growth, sees better 2020

* NMC founder Shetty had pledged 7 mln shares against debt

* TIMELINE-NMC Health's expansion and ailments

* Bahrain civil aviation suspends flights from Dubai airport and Sharjah airport for 48 hours

KUWAIT

* Kuwait suspends flights to and from South Korea, Thailand, Italy over coronavirus fears

* Kuwait suspends flights to and from Iraq over coronavirus fears - KUNA

* Iraq closes border crossing with Kuwait amid coronavirus spread

OMAN

* Oman reports first two cases of coronavirus, halts flights to Iran - TV

QATAR

* Qatar to quarantine passengers arriving from Iran, South Korea

BAHRAIN

* Saudi, Egypt, Bahrain to resume Qatar post services despite dispute

* Bahrain civil aviation suspends flights from Dubai airport and Sharjah airport for 48 hours

