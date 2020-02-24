World Markets

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 25

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares try to stabilise as S&P futures bounce MKTS/GLOB

* Oil bounces as investors hunt bargains; virus fears cap gains O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks slide on coronavirus jitters

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases from 7-year high, but virus fears limit losses

* France will back Lebanon, including an IMF plan

* Lebanon to appoint Cleary Gottlieb to advise on Eurobonds-source

* Netanyahu takes centre stage in Israeli election battle

* Bank of Israel holds key rate at 0.25%, cautions on coronavirus

* Gaza-Israel hostilities flare through second day with rocket attacks, air strikes

* Coronavirus kills 12 in Iran, 61 infected- health ministry

* Iran will be able to produce 1 bcm of gas per day from next month - oil minister

* Iraq reports first coronavirus case in Iranian student

* To preserve Shi'ite power in Iraq, Iran-backed groups turn to renegade cleric

* As Syrian forces advance on Idlib, families fear being trapped at Turkish border

* U.N. in talks with Turkey to boost Syria aid amid offensive

* U.S. Supreme Court open to more damages against Sudan over embassy bombings

* Eastern Libyan lawmakers not to join Geneva talk

* Libyan premier denounces Haftar as "war criminal" at U.N.

EGYPT

* Egypt raises cigarette prices after VAT amendments

* Egypt hails new 'furniture city' but many craftsmen unconvinced

* Egypt's Heliopolis Co. shares fall 10% after no offers for partial management buyout

* Saudi, Egypt, Bahrain to resume Qatar post services despite dispute

* Family of top Egyptian militant says it has not been notified of his execution - lawyer

* Nigeria picks Egypt Air consortium for aviation venture

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.

* Saudi Aramco CEO expects coronavirus impact on oil demand to be short-lived

* Largest Saudi oil refinery to shut June 1 for 5-6 weeks -plant manager

* Saudi Arabia's SAGO says buys 715,000 T wheat in tender

* Saudi, Egypt, Bahrain to resume Qatar post services despite dispute

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's FAB to decide on Bank Audi Egypt acquisition in Q2

* UAE's Majid Al Futtaim posts modest annual growth, sees better 2020

* NMC founder Shetty had pledged 7 mln shares against debt

* TIMELINE-NMC Health's expansion and ailments

* Bahrain civil aviation suspends flights from Dubai airport and Sharjah airport for 48 hours

KUWAIT

* Kuwait suspends flights to and from South Korea, Thailand, Italy over coronavirus fears

* Kuwait suspends flights to and from Iraq over coronavirus fears - KUNA

* Iraq closes border crossing with Kuwait amid coronavirus spread

OMAN

* Oman reports first two cases of coronavirus, halts flights to Iran - TV

QATAR

* Qatar to quarantine passengers arriving from Iran, South Korea

BAHRAIN

* Saudi, Egypt, Bahrain to resume Qatar post services despite dispute

* Bahrain civil aviation suspends flights from Dubai airport and Sharjah airport for 48 hours

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular