MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 26
DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Oil rises, supported by trade deal, OPEC cuts O/R
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf sluggish, blue-chips hurt Egypt
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as markets await trade deal signing details
* Iran curbs internet before possible new protests - reports
* Joint Saudi, Kuwaiti oil field expected to produce 320,000 bpd by end-2020
* Turkey's Erdogan discusses Libya ceasefire during surprise Tunisia trip
EGYPT
* Egypt’s current account deficit narrows, FDI up in July-September 2019
* Egypt's central bank postpones policy meeting to Jan. 16
* Sewedy Electric Says ISKRAEMECO-Egypt Signs Contract To Supply Smart Meters In Madagascar
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Etihad Atheeb Telecom Qtrly Loss Widens [nFWN28X0J7[
* Saudi's Alahli Takaful Renewes Insurance Agreements with NCB
* Saudi's Gulf Union Signs MoU With Al Ahlia To Evaluate Merger
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Aldar Properties gains prime land in swap deal with Abu Dhabi government
* UAE central bank expects 2% GDP growth in last quarter of 2019
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's ABK Board Accepts Retirement Request Of Group CEO Michel Accad
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom)
((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.