MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 26

DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Oil rises, supported by trade deal, OPEC cuts O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf sluggish, blue-chips hurt Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as markets await trade deal signing details

* Iran curbs internet before possible new protests - reports

* Joint Saudi, Kuwaiti oil field expected to produce 320,000 bpd by end-2020

* Turkey's Erdogan discusses Libya ceasefire during surprise Tunisia trip

EGYPT

* Egypt’s current account deficit narrows, FDI up in July-September 2019

* Egypt's central bank postpones policy meeting to Jan. 16

* Sewedy Electric Says ISKRAEMECO-Egypt Signs Contract To Supply Smart Meters In Madagascar

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Etihad Atheeb Telecom Qtrly Loss Widens [nFWN28X0J7[

* Saudi's Alahli Takaful Renewes Insurance Agreements with NCB

* Saudi's Gulf Union Signs MoU With Al Ahlia To Evaluate Merger

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Aldar Properties gains prime land in swap deal with Abu Dhabi government

* UAE central bank expects 2% GDP growth in last quarter of 2019

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's ABK Board Accepts Retirement Request Of Group CEO Michel Accad

