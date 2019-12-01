World Markets

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 2

Dubai Newsroom Reuters
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tick up on upbeat China factory reports, trade talk hopes MKTS/GLOB

* Oil jumps on Chinese factory growth, hopes for deeper OPEC cuts O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets advance on hopes of reduced Gulf tensions

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on upbeat dollar, positive China data

* Parliament approves Iraqi prime minister's resignation

* Lebanese trade minister says central bank was asked to halve interest rates -Al Jadeed

* OPEC and allies may deepen oil cuts to 1.6 mln bpd -Iraq

* Pro-government supporters rally in Algeria to back planned elections

* Turkey and Azerbaijan mark completion of TANAP pipeline to take gas to Europe

* President Trump speaks with Israel's Netanyahu about Iran, other issues

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Orascom Investment Holding Posts 9-Month Standalone Loss

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia releases 11 people questioned over foreign ties -official

* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 2.67 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In November

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Emaar Misr Signs Contract With Arabtec Constructions To Build Greek Village Housing Complex

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait's KFH Says Bahrain C.Bank Gives Go-Ahead For AUB Acquisition

* BRIEF-BLME And Boubyan Bank In Advanced Talks On All Cash Offer For Entire BLME Shares

* BRIEF-Kuwait's KAPP Concludes Public Offering of Shamal Azzour Al-Oula

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-GFH Seeks Shareholders' Approval On Board Proposal To Issue Upto $500 Mln Sukuk

OMAN

* BRIEF-Oman Education And Training Investment Appoints Hassan Al-Nasseb As Chairman

