MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 18
DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out another peak, pound fears Brexit redux MKTS/GLOB
* Oil dips after U.S. stock build, but demand hopes support O/R
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar biggest gainer as major Gulf markets rise
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as trade deal doubts offset positive U.S. data
* Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting
* Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan amid heightened tensions with U.S.
* U.N. Security Council set for showdown over Syria cross-border aid deliveries
* Morocco holds benchmark interest rate steady at 2.25%
* Israeli court temporarily halts Leviathan gas field's trial operations
EGYPT
* Giant solar park in the desert jump starts Egypt's renewables push
* Egyptian pound breaks through 16 per dollar, first time since Feb 2017
SAUDI ARABIA
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia, UAE swayed Russia for OPEC+ cuts at Abu Dhabi F1 race
* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Completes Acquisition of 17% Stake In South Korean Hyundai Oilbank
* Aramco shares dip slightly ahead of MSCI inclusion
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's NMC Health tanks as Muddy Waters takes short position
* Wizz Air seeks Middle East growth with new Abu Dhabi airline
QATAR
* Qatar foreign minister says early talks with Saudi Arabia have broken stalemate
KUWAIT
* Kuwait appoints new cabinet after parliament tension
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.