World Markets

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 18

Contributor
Dubai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out another peak, pound fears Brexit redux MKTS/GLOB

* Oil dips after U.S. stock build, but demand hopes support O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar biggest gainer as major Gulf markets rise

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as trade deal doubts offset positive U.S. data

* Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting

* Iran's Rouhani to visit Japan amid heightened tensions with U.S.

* U.N. Security Council set for showdown over Syria cross-border aid deliveries

* Morocco holds benchmark interest rate steady at 2.25%

* Israeli court temporarily halts Leviathan gas field's trial operations

EGYPT

* Giant solar park in the desert jump starts Egypt's renewables push

* Egyptian pound breaks through 16 per dollar, first time since Feb 2017

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia, UAE swayed Russia for OPEC+ cuts at Abu Dhabi F1 race

* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Completes Acquisition of 17% Stake In South Korean Hyundai Oilbank

* Aramco shares dip slightly ahead of MSCI inclusion

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's NMC Health tanks as Muddy Waters takes short position

* Wizz Air seeks Middle East growth with new Abu Dhabi airline

QATAR

* Qatar foreign minister says early talks with Saudi Arabia have broken stalemate

KUWAIT

* Kuwait appoints new cabinet after parliament tension

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)

((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular