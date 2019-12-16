MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 17

DUBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 17-month peak, pound slipsMKTS/GLOB

* Oil hovers near 3-month high on trade optimism, supply cuts O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi market as Aramco continues rally

* PRECIOUS-Gold on hold as Sino-U.S. trade uncertainty persists

* Qatar foreign minister says early talks with Saudi Arabia have broken stalemate

* Pentagon chief urges Iraq to stop attacks on bases housing U.S. forces

* Lebanon delays PM designation as political crisis deepens

* Lebanese army clashes with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

* Four east Libyan oil terminals reopen -engineers

* Libya's Al-Ghani oilfield production capacity will reach 8000 bpd -NOC

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's NCB, Riyad Bank pull plug on merger plan

* BRIEF-Saudi's Sipchem Says Inochem Obtains Credit Facility To Build, Operate Industrial Complex

UAE

* South Africa to push UAE on failure to ratify extradition treaty

* U.S. SEC settles with former Goldman banker over 1MDB scandal

* Indonesia targets more investments from UAE during visit in January

* UAE's Dana Gas Says Crescent Petroleum Ownership In Co Reaches 20%

QATAR

* Qatar announces biggest budget in five years, expects smaller surplus

