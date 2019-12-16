MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 17

World Markets

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 17-month peak, pound slipsMKTS/GLOB

* Oil hovers near 3-month high on trade optimism, supply cuts O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi market as Aramco continues rally

* PRECIOUS-Gold on hold as Sino-U.S. trade uncertainty persists

* Qatar foreign minister says early talks with Saudi Arabia have broken stalemate

* Pentagon chief urges Iraq to stop attacks on bases housing U.S. forces

* Lebanon delays PM designation as political crisis deepens

* Lebanese army clashes with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

* Four east Libyan oil terminals reopen -engineers

* Libya's Al-Ghani oilfield production capacity will reach 8000 bpd -NOC

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's NCB, Riyad Bank pull plug on merger plan

* BRIEF-Saudi's Sipchem Says Inochem Obtains Credit Facility To Build, Operate Industrial Complex

UAE

* South Africa to push UAE on failure to ratify extradition treaty

* U.S. SEC settles with former Goldman banker over 1MDB scandal

* Indonesia targets more investments from UAE during visit in January

* UAE's Dana Gas Says Crescent Petroleum Ownership In Co Reaches 20%

QATAR

* Qatar announces biggest budget in five years, expects smaller surplus

