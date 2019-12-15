World Markets

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 16

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares up as 'phase one' trade deal boosts confidenceMKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices fall as investors seek clarity on U.S.-China trade dealO/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Aramco gains aid Saudi; other Gulf bourses quiet

* PRECIOUS- Gold eases as interim U.S.-China deal lifts risk appetite

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Why didn’t Qatar support Saudi Aramco’s big deal?

* Clashes rock Beirut as security forces fire tear gas at protest

* Lebanon's Hariri may be named PM but faces struggle to form government

* Netanyahu says Brazil committed to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2020

* Turkey could close Incirlik air base in face of U.S. threats -Erdogan

* Talks between Saudi Arabia and Qatar good for the region - Iran foreign minister

EGYPT

* Egypt c.bank expands financing for distressed tourism companies

* Egyptian Chemical Industries Says Operation At Nitric Acid Unit Started

* Egypt's ICON Q3 Consol Loss Widens

* Egyptian Exchange Says 1.5 Mln Shares Of TMG Block Traded

* Acrowmisr For Metallic Scaffoldings And Frameworks Q3 Consol Profit Falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi unemployment dips to 12% in Q3

* Al Moammar Information Systems Renews Facility Agreement With Arab National Bank

* Saudi's Tawuniya Gets Health Insurance Contract From Tahakom Investments

* Middle East Specialized Cables Signs Agreement to Restructure Credit Facilities

* Aramco shares up 1.6% in third consecutive day of gains

* Aramco indicative share price up slightly to 37 riyals

* Saudi's SISCO Updates On Unit's MoU To Develop Jeddah Islamic Port

* Saudi's Alinma Bank Board Proposes Capital Increase Through Bonus Share

* Saudi's Mobily Signs 7.6 Bln Riyals Refinancing Murabaha Facility With Banks

UAE

* UAE's Union Properties Appoints Khalifa Hasan Ali Saleh Al Hammadi As CEO

KUWAIT

* uwait's AQARAT Signs Contract To Buy Three Real Estate Assets In Kuwait

QATAR

* Qatar open to accepting all currencies for trade - FinMin

OMAN

* Oman's Sahara Hospitality FY Income Rises

* National Bank Of Oman Board Resolves To Exit From Egypt

* Oman sells $1 bln stake in electricity company to Chinese buyer

* Oman's Majan College University College Q1 Income Rises

Most Popular