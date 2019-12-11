MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 12

DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as Fed cheer offsets trade, UK angst MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices stabilise on OPEC supply deficit forecast O/R

* OPEC sees small 2020 oil deficit even before latest supply cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Aramco's stellar debut cheers Saudi shares; most Gulf indexes gain

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds overnight gains after Fed keeps rates steady

* EXCLUSIVE-Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran seen within months - Swiss, U.S. officials

* U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran airline over proliferation

* Iran will bypass U.S. sanctions or overcome them through talks -Rouhani

* Iran says it foiled "very big" foreign cyber attack

* Iran dismisses Macron's call for release of two jailed French nationals - IRNA

* Iran-backed attacks in Iraq risks uncontrollable escalation -U.S. official

* Lebanon must form credible government to win international support -ISG

* Lebanon 2019 budget deficit 'much bigger' than expected

* Pompeo says U.S. wants to work with Russia on Libya, reminds Lavrov on arms embargo

* Algerian protesters demand Thursday's election be cancelled

* Israel to hold March 2 election, its third in less than a year

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC cancels tender to buy soyoil, sunflower oil

* Egypt's Rameda Pharmaceutical shares end 4.7% lower in debut trading

SAUDI ARABIA

* 'Vindication' - Saudi Arabia hails 10% debut jump in Aramco shares

* INTERVIEW-Aramco IPO to help Saudi economic shift from oil - finance minister

* Saudi Arabia ready to issue new international bonds as soon as January

* TIMELINE-Saudi Aramco's winding road to an IPO

UAE

* Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port plans $1 bln expansion

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala optimistic about Softbank Vision Fund

* Dubai economy to grow at 3.2% in 2020, media office says

QATAR

* Qatar wealth fund to invest $450 mln in Adani power distribution arm

