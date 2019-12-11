MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 12
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as Fed cheer offsets trade, UK angst MKTS/GLOB
* Oil prices stabilise on OPEC supply deficit forecast O/R
* OPEC sees small 2020 oil deficit even before latest supply cut
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Aramco's stellar debut cheers Saudi shares; most Gulf indexes gain
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds overnight gains after Fed keeps rates steady
* EXCLUSIVE-Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran seen within months - Swiss, U.S. officials
* U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran airline over proliferation
* Iran will bypass U.S. sanctions or overcome them through talks -Rouhani
* Iran says it foiled "very big" foreign cyber attack
* Iran dismisses Macron's call for release of two jailed French nationals - IRNA
* Iran-backed attacks in Iraq risks uncontrollable escalation -U.S. official
* Lebanon must form credible government to win international support -ISG
* Lebanon 2019 budget deficit 'much bigger' than expected
* Pompeo says U.S. wants to work with Russia on Libya, reminds Lavrov on arms embargo
* Algerian protesters demand Thursday's election be cancelled
* Israel to hold March 2 election, its third in less than a year
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC cancels tender to buy soyoil, sunflower oil
* Egypt's Rameda Pharmaceutical shares end 4.7% lower in debut trading
SAUDI ARABIA
* 'Vindication' - Saudi Arabia hails 10% debut jump in Aramco shares
* INTERVIEW-Aramco IPO to help Saudi economic shift from oil - finance minister
* Saudi Arabia ready to issue new international bonds as soon as January
* TIMELINE-Saudi Aramco's winding road to an IPO
UAE
* Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port plans $1 bln expansion
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala optimistic about Softbank Vision Fund
* Dubai economy to grow at 3.2% in 2020, media office says
QATAR
* Qatar wealth fund to invest $450 mln in Adani power distribution arm
