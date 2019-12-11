MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 11

World Markets

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drift as tariff deadline looms, pound eases on YouGov poll MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices wilt on surprise build-up in U.S. crude stocksO/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks ends winning streak before Aramco's debut

* PRECIOUS-Gold stalls ahead of Fed policy statement, tariffs deadline

* Qatari PM attends Gulf summit but no mention of 2-1/2 year row

* U.S. grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting

* SPECIAL REPORT-White House veterans helped Gulf monarchy build secret surveillance unit

* U.N. unable to verify that weapons used in Saudi oil attack were from Iran

* U.S. bars former Saudi diplomat in Turkey from entering U.S. over Khashoggi murder

* Saudi minister: important Lebanon finds way forward for stability, sovereignty

EGYPT

* Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rises to 3.6% in November

* Egypt GASC buys 355,000 tonnes of wheat in tender- traders

*

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi central bank ready for any Aramco-related liquidity squeeze

* Non-Saudi investors get 23% of Aramco IPO institutional tranche

* Saudi Aramco Sounds Out Investors On Fresh International IPO - WSJ

* Japan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage deal

* BRIEF-Saudi's SAMA Sets Minimum Paid-Up Capital At 20 Mln Riyals For Microfinance Companies

* Saudi Aramco will exercise 15% greenshoe option in whole or part during first 30 days of trading

UAE

* Mubadala has invested $100 billion in U.S., eyes China - deputy CEO

* BRIEF-Reliance Industries and ADNOC To Explore Development Of Ethylene Dichloride Facility In Ruwais

* UAE-based Crescent Petroleum has invested over $3 bln in Iraq -CEO

* Dubai's ENOC Signs Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement With Indian Oil Corp

QATAR

* Salam International Board On Dec 29 To Study Some Potential Investment Opportunities

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Q3 Loss Widens

OMAN

* Tethys Oil: November Share Of Production From Blocks 3&4 Onshore Oman Amounts To 401,527 Barrels Of Oil

