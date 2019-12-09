World Markets

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 10

Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease slightly as tariff deadline loomsMKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices slip again as spectre of trade war, demand concerns haunts market O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf drops; bank shares lift Saudi index

* PRECIOUS-Gold little changed ahead of Fed meeting, U.S. tariff deadline

* Erdogan says Turkey aims to settle 1 million refugees in Syria offensive area

* Lebanon impasse deepens as financial strains grow

* Iran ready for full prisoner swap, "ball is in the US’ court" - Zarif

* Rockets hit military base near Baghdad airport, 6 wounded -military statement

EGYPT

* Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to meet Jan 13 over dam dispute, U.S. says

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Feb. 5-15 shipment

* Egypt extends arrival period for vegetable oils tender

* Egypt sells $1 bln in dollar-denominated T-bills -central bank

* Egypt considering three bond offerings during 2019-2020 FY - finance minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi 2020 budget forecasts slight drop in spending as deficit widens

* Saudi Aramco IPO proceeds rise to $29.4 bln after option exercised - TV

* U.S. defense policy bill requires nuclear power inspections for Saudi Arabia -sources

* Trump, Saudi crown prince vow to cooperate on Florida base shooting probe

* Non-Saudi buyers got 23% of Aramco IPO institutional tranche - Al Arabiya TV

* Amid flurry of Saudi reforms, mocktails on order in execution square

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco: the IPO that succeeded and failed

* Saudi-backed media group MBC hires new CEO after veteran leaves

* Saudi Aramco's shipping arm looks to charter tankers in LNG foray-sources

QATAR

* Qatar Airways to take 60% stake in new Rwandan international airport

* Qatar state minister for foreign affairs arrives in Riyadh -QNA

* Vivendi's Canal+ in talks with beIN Sports to show France's Ligue 1 soccer

OMAN

* Oman's economy contracted 1.9% in first half of 2019 - central bank

* Oman's 2020 crude oil premiums mostly unchanged from this year -sources

