News & Insights

World Markets

Mideast crude markets look set for further volatility in 2024 - DME

January 18, 2024 — 03:45 am EST

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Middle East oil markets look set for further volatility in 2024, extending heightened volatility last year, the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said on Thursday, amid producer supply cuts, record U.S. output and the recent Red Sea tensions.

Supply and demand uncertainties will continue following the recent fighting in Gaza and in the Red Sea, which could threaten a broader conflict affecting larger parts of the Middle East, the DME said in a report.

However, "absent any wider escalation in events emanating from Israel and a major escalation in the Red Sea, oil demand is expected to continue to weaken in 2024 which could cap oil prices below the $80 per barrel level," it said.

The DME lists the Oman crude oil futures contract, which is a physically settled contract serving as a Middle East benchmark used by the region's national oil companies as part of their export pricing formulas.

The average price of the front-month DME Oman future is $77.63 a barrel so far in January, compared with $77.21 a barrel in December.

Volumes of crude oil delivered via the DME rose to a record of 21.8 million barrels per delivery month in 2023, up 22% from 2022, according to the bourse.

Spot month trading volumes reached over 800,000 contracts last year, just 4% under an all-time high set in 2018 when physical volumes were 24% higher, it said, driven up by strong demand for liquid risk management and speculative solutions.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.