Mideast carriers flydubai, Air Arabia cancel flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Middle East carriers flydubai and Air Arabia AIRA.DU cancelled services to Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on Thursday as the Central Asian country faces its worst unrest in over a decade.

A flydubai spokesperson said the airline had cancelled its two return Dubai-Almaty services scheduled for Thursday due to the "situation on the ground" there.

A return flydubai flight from Dubai to capital Nursultan was due to operate.

The website for Air Arabia showed its return Sharjah-Almaty flights scheduled for Thursday as cancelled.

There was no immediate comment from the Emirati airline.

Almaty airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be cancelled, before it was later retaken by government security forces.

Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways JAZK.KW on Wednesday suspended services to Almaty.

Kazakhstan's government has declared a nationwide state of emergency in response to the violent anti-government protests.

