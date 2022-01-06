Commodities

Mideast carriers flydubai, Air Arabia cancel flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

Contributor
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Ryder

Middle East carriers flydubai and Air Arabia cancelled services to Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on Thursday as the Central Asian country faces its worst unrest in over a decade.

Adds flydubai statement

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Middle East carriers flydubai and Air Arabia AIRA.DU cancelled services to Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on Thursday as the Central Asian country faces its worst unrest in over a decade.

A flydubai spokesperson said the airline had cancelled its two return Dubai-Almaty services scheduled for Thursday due to the "situation on the ground" there.

A return flydubai flight from Dubai to capital Nursultan was due to operate.

The website for Air Arabia showed its return Sharjah-Almaty flights scheduled for Thursday as cancelled.

There was no immediate comment from the Emirati airline.

Almaty airport was reportedly overrun by anti-government protesters on Wednesday, forcing flights to be cancelled, before it was later retaken by government security forces.

Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways JAZK.KW on Wednesday suspended services to Almaty.

Kazakhstan's government has declared a nationwide state of emergency in response to the violent anti-government protests.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular