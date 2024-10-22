Midea Real Estate Updates Board and Committees

News & Insights

October 22, 2024

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited (HK:3990) has released an update.

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited has announced its list of directors and their roles within the company, including the chairman, executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board has established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned to each. These governance changes are crucial for investors tracking corporate leadership and strategic oversight.

