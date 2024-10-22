Midea Real Estate Announces Key Board Reshuffle

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited (HK:3990) has released an update.

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited has announced a significant board reshuffle effective October 22, 2024. Mr. Wang Quanhui has resigned as an executive director to focus on other business operations, while Ms. Ren Lingyan, with extensive experience in finance, has been appointed as a non-executive director. This change aims to uphold high corporate governance standards, with new roles assigned to key executives to ensure compliance with governance codes.

