Is Middlesex Water Stock a Buy After a Director Purchased 2,000 Shares?

Key Points

2,000 shares were acquired for a total consideration of approximately $109,000 at an average price of $54.31 per share on Feb. 27, 2026.

This transaction established a new direct holding of 2,000 shares, corresponding to an ownership stake of 0.01% of outstanding shares post-transaction.

The entire purchase was executed through direct ownership, with no indirect or derivative entities involved.

Director Robert Hoglund retains 2,000 shares of Common Stock, maintaining a continuing direct equity position.

Robert N. Hoglund, a member of the Board of Directors for Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), reported the open-market purchase of 2,000 shares on Feb. 27, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$109,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 2,000 Transaction value $109K Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $108K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($54.31); post-transaction value based on Feb. 27, 2026 market close ($54.00).

Key questions

What was the ownership impact of this purchase for Robert N. Hoglund?

This transaction established a direct holding of 2,000 shares, representing a 0.01% ownership stake in Middlesex Water Company as of Feb. 27, 2026.

No; the purchase was executed entirely through direct ownership, with no involvement of trusts, LLCs, or derivative securities.

This is only the second reported transaction by Mr. Hoglund, and with two cumulative purchases totaling 2,000 shares, the cadence and size are consistent with the limited historical activity disclosed.

As of Feb. 27, 2026, Mr. Hoglund's direct equity position was valued at ~$108,000, while Middlesex Water Company delivered a 10.57% total return over the trailing one-year period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $194.82 million Net income (TTM) $42.94 million Dividend yield 2.73% 1-year price change 10.57%

Note: 1-year performance calculated using Feb. 27, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Middlesex Water Company provides regulated water and wastewater services, including collection, treatment, and distribution, as well as non-regulated contract operations for municipal and private systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of water and wastewater services to retail and wholesale customers, with additional income from contract operations and maintenance services.

The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients, focusing on regulated markets in the northeastern United States.

Middlesex Water Company operates as a regional regulated utility, delivering essential water and wastewater services to a diverse customer base in New Jersey and Delaware.

The company's dual-segment structure enables stable, recurring revenue from regulated operations while leveraging expertise in contract services for additional growth. Its focus on regulated markets provides predictable cash flows and supports a consistent dividend policy.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of 2,000 shares in Middlesex Water Company on Feb. 27 by Board of Directors member Robert N. Hoglund suggests he has a bullish outlook towards the stock. The buy comes as the utility’s share price is up almost 10% in 2026 through March 2.

Middlesex Water ended 2025 with operating revenue of $194.7 million, up from $191.9 million in 2024. The rise in sales was attributed to rate increases and customer growth.

The utility’s revenue for 2026 is expected to grow after a rate increase was approved in February. This may have contributed to Mr. Hoglund’s decision to buy shares at this time.

Middlesex Water Company is a solid stock for income-oriented investors thanks to its robust dividend yield exceeding 2%, and its long history of payments. The utility has continuously paid out dividends since 1912.

While Middlesex Water’s stock has seen gains in 2026, shares are still below the 52-week high of $67.09 reached last April. This makes now a good time to invest in the company.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

