Middlesex Water reports Q3 EPS 80c, consensus 68c

October 31, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $55.1M, consensus $52.4M. Middlesex President and Chief Executive Officer Nadine Leslie said, “Our strong financial results are a reflection of our commitment to operational excellence, delivering safe and reliable service to our customers and working constructively with regulators to recover prudent infrastructure investments in a timely manner. We also increased our common dividend for the 52nd consecutive year by 4.62%,” added Leslie.

