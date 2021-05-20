Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Middlesex Water is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$37m ÷ (US$986m - US$66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Middlesex Water has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Water Utilities industry average of 4.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Middlesex Water's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Middlesex Water.

So How Is Middlesex Water's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Middlesex Water's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.7%, but since then they've fallen to 4.0%. However it looks like Middlesex Water might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Middlesex Water's ROCE

In summary, Middlesex Water is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 145% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

