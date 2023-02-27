Middlesex Water (MSEX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Middlesex Water Company MSEX reported fourth-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 18.4%. The bottom line declined 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’ 41 cents.



For full-year 2022, MSEX reported earnings of $2.39 per share, up 15.4% from $2.07 in 2021.

Revenues

Fourth-quarter revenues totaled $38.8 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39 million by 0.5%. The top line increased 14.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $34 million.



Full-year 2022 revenues totaled $162.4 million, up 13.5% from $143.1 million reported in the previous year.

Highlights of the Release

Fourth-quarter operating expenses totaled $30.7 million, up 10.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $27.7 million. The company reported operating income of $8.1 million, up 28.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $6.3 million. Its interest expense of $2.8 million was up 27.3% from $2.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



MSEX’s total operating expenses for 2022 came in at $120.3 million, up 9.5% from $109.9 million in the previous year. Its total operating income for 2022 came in at $47.3 million, up 42.5% from $33.2 million in 2021. Total interest expense was $9.4 million, up 16% from $8.1 million in the previous year.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022, were $3.8 million compared with $3.5 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt was $290.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $306.5 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Middlesex Water’s net cash provided by operating activities for 2022 was $61.4 million compared with $33 million in the previous year.

Zacks Rank

Middlesex Water Company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

