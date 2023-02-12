Middlesex Water (MSEX) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Middlesex Water said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.25 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $84.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.56%, the lowest has been 0.97%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.41% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Middlesex Water is $98.94. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 16.41% from its latest reported closing price of $84.99.

The projected annual revenue for Middlesex Water is $186MM, an increase of 17.80%. The projected annual EPS is $2.67, an increase of 10.56%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Middlesex Water. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 9.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSEX is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 12,916K shares. The put/call ratio of MSEX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,154K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 1,142K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 10.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 741K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares, representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 53.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 535K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 5.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 378K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Middlesex Water Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Named a 2020 Top Workplace in New Jersey and a 2020 Superstar in Business in Delaware, Middlesex is diligently focused on meeting and balancing the needs of its employees, customers, and shareholders. The company invests in its people, its infrastructure and the communities it serves to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.