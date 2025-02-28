MIDDLESEX WATER Earnings Results: $MSEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

MIDDLESEX WATER ($MSEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $47,110,000, beating estimates of $43,860,000 by $3,250,000.

MIDDLESEX WATER Insider Trading Activity

MIDDLESEX WATER insiders have traded $MSEX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT JOHN CAPKO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $9,911

MIDDLESEX WATER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of MIDDLESEX WATER stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

