Middlesex Water Company Reports 2024 Earnings of $2.47 per Share and Plans $387 Million Infrastructure Investment Through 2027

Middlesex Water Company reported 2024 diluted EPS of $2.47, up from $1.76 in 2023, with significant infrastructure investments planned.

Middlesex Water Company reported strong financial results for 2024, achieving a net income of $44.4 million and a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47, up from $31.5 million and $1.76 in 2023. This growth was driven by a base rate increase, recovery of previous depreciation costs, and increased customer demand due to weather conditions. The company invested $75 million in capital expenditures to enhance its water and wastewater utility infrastructure and plans to invest an additional $387 million between 2025 and 2027. The Delaware Public Service Commission recently approved Tidewater's acquisition of Ocean View's water utility assets, further supporting the company's growth strategy. Additionally, Middlesex declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per common share, maintaining a longstanding commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Reported diluted earnings per share of $2.47 for 2024, a significant increase from $1.76 in 2023, reflecting strong financial performance.

Invested $75 million in capital expenditures in 2024 to enhance the resilience of water and wastewater infrastructure, indicating a commitment to quality service and future growth.

Plans to invest $387 million in utility infrastructure from 2025 through 2027, showcasing a strong long-term growth strategy and dedication to service improvement.

Declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per common share, marking 52 consecutive years of increased dividends, demonstrating financial stability and commitment to shareholder returns.

Operating and maintenance expenses increased by $9.3 million compared to 2023, driven by higher legal, financial, and regulatory costs, which may raise concerns about cost management.

The company is planning significant infrastructure investments of $387 million from 2025 through 2027, which could create pressure on future cash flow and financial performance if not managed effectively.

The reliance on a base rate increase to drive significant portions of revenue growth may indicate vulnerability to changing regulatory conditions or customer pushback against rate hikes in the future.

What were the diluted earnings per share for Middlesex Water Company in 2024?

The diluted earnings per share for Middlesex Water Company in 2024 were $2.47.

How much did Middlesex invest in capital expenditures in 2024?

Middlesex invested $75 million in capital expenditures in 2024 to improve utility infrastructure.

What is the planned infrastructure investment for Middlesex from 2025 to 2027?

Middlesex plans to invest $387 million in infrastructure from 2025 through 2027.

When will Middlesex's first quarter cash dividend be paid?

The first quarter cash dividend of $0.34 will be paid on March 3, 2025.

What factors contributed to Middlesex's financial growth in 2024?

Financial growth in 2024 was driven by base rate increases and higher weather-driven customer demand.

$MSEX Insider Trading Activity

$MSEX insiders have traded $MSEX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT JOHN CAPKO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $9,911

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $MSEX stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.47 for 2024, compared to 2023 earnings of $1.76



Invested $75 million in capital expenditures in 2024 to upgrade, replace and enhance the resiliency of its water and wastewater utility infrastructure



Utility infrastructure investment of $387 million planned from 2025 through 2027











ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Middlesex Water Company



(“Middlesex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MSEX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2024. Middlesex reported net income of $44.4 million and diluted EPS of $2.47 for 2024, compared to net income of $31.5 million and diluted EPS of $1.76 in 2023.





"Our strong 2024 performance underscores the strength of our growth strategy, the dedication of our team members, a constructive regulatory environment, and the trust we have earned from our stakeholders,” said Nadine Leslie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Middlesex Water Company. “We are excited to build on this momentum to position the company for long-term growth while delivering life-sustaining water utility service at affordable rates to our customers.”







2024 Operating Results







Middlesex reported net income for 2024 of $44.4 million, a $12.8 million increase when compared to 2023. A significant amount of the increase is attributable to the base rate increase in the Middlesex System, one-time recovery of previously incurred depreciation, operating and carrying costs of $6.0 million (net of tax) associated with the prior year construction and operation of the water treatment facilities at Middlesex’s Park Avenue water treatment plant, and increases in weather-driven customer demand across all its operating regulated water utility systems.





Revenues for 2024 were $191.9 million, an increase of $25.6 million when compared to $166.3 million in 2023. Middlesex System revenues increased $19.9 million due primarily to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (“NJBPU”) approved base rate increase in March 2024, and increased weather-driven customer demand. In our Delaware System, Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (“Tidewater”) revenues increased $4.5 million due primarily to increased weather-related customer demand and customer growth. Non-regulated revenues increased $0.7 million due to higher supplemental contract services.





Operations and maintenance expenses for 2024, were $92.4 million, an increase of $9.3 million when compared to $83.1 million in 2023, primarily due to higher legal, financial, and regulatory matter costs, increased labor costs due to annual wage increases, higher costs related to an enhanced water treatment process at Middlesex’s Park Avenue water treatment plant, and higher energy costs due to increased water demand.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Results







Middlesex reported net income of $8.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.49, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $5.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.32 for the same quarter in 2023. A significant amount of the increase is attributable to the base rate increase in the Middlesex System, increases in weather-driven customer demand across all its operating regulated water utility systems, and the implementation of new interim rates in Tidewater.







Infrastructure Investments







In 2024, Middlesex invested $75 million to upgrade, replace and enhance the resiliency of its water and wastewater utility infrastructure. These investments enhanced water quality, service reliability, security, and regulatory compliance.





In 2025, the Company plans to invest approximately $93 million in infrastructure investments, including our RENEW program to replace water mains in our Middlesex System, installation of hydrants and meters, and various water main and services replacements and improvements. From 2025 through 2027, the Company expects to invest $387 million in infrastructure investments, which includes $105 million to install treatment for Perfluoroalkyl (“PFAS”) at our Carl J. Olsen surface water treatment plant.







Selective and Sustainable Growth







In February 2025, the Delaware Public Service Commission approved the application of Tidewater to purchase the water utility assets of Ocean View for approximately $4.6 million. Ocean View serves approximately 900 customers in Sussex County, Delaware. The acquisition is expected to close by April 2025.







Quarterly Dividend Declared







On January 28, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per common share. Dividends on common shares will be paid on March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025. The Company has paid cash dividends continually since 1912 and has increased the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 52 consecutive years.







About Middlesex Water Company







Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) is one of the nation’s premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, selective and sustainable growth, and employee engagement to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws reflecting the current beliefs or expectations of Middlesex Water Company “MSEX” or the “Company” regarding its future performance, its financial condition, its strategic plans and cash flows, its results of operations as well as any other statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current facts. These statements reflect the Company’s current views and information currently available. This information is based on estimates, assumptions, and analysis that the Company believes, as of the date hereof, provide a reasonable basis for the information contained herein. Forward‐looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward‐looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “foresees.” Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from forward‐looking statements, and the assumptions on which forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the information contained herein is reflective of future performance, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements as a predictor of future performance. Unless otherwise specified, all information contained in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Investor Relations Contact:







Jennifer Ketschke, Director, Treasury and Investor Relations









jketschke@middlesexwater.com













(732) 638-7523







Media Contact



:





Brian Hague, Vice President of Communications & Corporate Affairs









bhague@middlesexwater.com













(732) 638-7549











MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













(In thousands except per share amounts)





































































Years Ended December 31,













Quarters Ended December 31,

























2024













2023













2024













2023



























































Operating Revenues











$









191,877













$









166,274













$









47,107













$









38,602



























































Operating Expenses:













































Operations and Maintenance











92,363

















83,113

















24,714

















19,071



















Depreciation















24,430

















25,194

















6,420

















6,648



















Other Taxes















21,874

















18,744

















5,444

















4,640































































Total Operating Expenses











138,667

















127,051

















36,578

















30,359



























































Operating Income















53,210

















39,223

















10,529

















8,243



























































Other Income:













































Allowance for Funds Used During Construction















1,254

















2,433

















467

















272



















Other Income, net















10,815

















4,053

















1,613

















929



























































Total Other Income, net











12,069

















6,485

















2,080

















1,201



























































Interest Charges















14,023

















13,143

















3,302

















3,779



























































Income before Income Taxes











51,256

















32,565

















9,307

















5,665



























































Income Taxes















6,905

















1,041

















503

















(102









)























































Net Income















44,351

















31,524

















8,804

















5,767



























































Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements











112

















120

















23

















30



























































Earnings Applicable to Common Stock







$









44,239













$









31,404













$









8,781













$









5,737























































Earnings per share of Common Stock:









































Basic











$









2.48













$









1.77













$









0.49













$









0.32



















Diluted











$









2.47













$









1.76













$









0.49













$









0.32



























































Average Number of













































Common Shares Outstanding :









































Basic















17,842















17,732















17,881















17,803

















Diluted















17,946















17,847















17,954















17,917











