Middlesex Water Company to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 31

Middlesex Water Company will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, available on its website.

Middlesex Water Company announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after market close on July 31, 2025. The press release and the related Form 10-Q will be accessible on the company's website in the Investors section. Founded in 1897, Middlesex Water Company is a leading investor-owned utility providing water and wastewater services to over half a million residents in New Jersey and Delaware, with a focus on customer service, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. For further inquiries, media and investor relations contacts are provided.

Potential Positives

Middlesex Water Company is set to report its financial results for Q2 2025, which may provide insights into its performance and growth trajectory.

The press release indicates the company maintains transparency with stakeholders by publishing results in the Investors section of its website.

Middlesex is positioned as a leading provider in the water and wastewater sector, emphasizing its long history and trusted service to over half a million residents.

The company highlights its commitment to operational excellence, employee engagement, and sustainable growth, which may enhance its reputation and market position.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not include any concrete information about the financial performance or expectations for the second quarter, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

The timing of the financial results announcement is after market close, which might be perceived negatively by some investors who prefer more immediate reporting related to quarterly results.

While the company emphasizes engagement and operational excellence, the lack of recent performance metrics or specific achievements may suggest a lack of transparency regarding current operations.

FAQ

When will Middlesex Water Company report its financial results?

Middlesex Water Company will report its financial results for the second quarter on July 31, 2025.

Where can I find the second quarter 2025 financial report?

The second quarter 2025 financial report will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website.

What does Middlesex Water Company focus on for its customers?

Middlesex Water Company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, and superior customer experiences to serve its customers effectively.

How long has Middlesex Water Company been in operation?

Middlesex Water Company has been in operation since 1897, providing water and wastewater services for over a century.

Who should media inquiries about Middlesex Water Company contact?

Media inquiries should be directed to Brian Hague, Vice President of Communications & Corporate Affairs.

$MSEX Insider Trading Activity

$MSEX insiders have traded $MSEX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS W DOLL sold 4,067 shares for an estimated $244,203

WALTER G REINHARD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,002 shares for an estimated $59,596.

$MSEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $MSEX stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MSEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSEX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

$MSEX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSEX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MSEX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Gaugler from Janney Montgomery Scott set a target price of $66.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Davis Sunderland from Baird set a target price of $61.0 on 03/03/2025

ISELIN, N.J., July 17, 2025





Middlesex Water Company





(NASDAQ: MSEX) plans to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the market close on July 31, 2025. The press release and the company's second quarter 2025 Form 10-Q will be available in the Investors section of the company's website.



Investors



section of the company’s website.







About Middlesex Water Company







Middlesex Water Company ("Middlesex") is one of the nation's premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.







Media Contact



:





Brian Hague, Vice President of Communications & Corporate Affairs







bhague@middlesexwater.com











(732) 638-7549







Investor Relations Contact:







Jennifer Ketschke, Director of Treasury and Investor Relations







jketschke@middlesexwater.com











(732) 638-7523



