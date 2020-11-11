Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Dividends
Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.273 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.45, the dividend yield is 1.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSEX was $73.45, representing a 1.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.41 and a 50.54% increase over the 52 week low of $48.79.

MSEX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). MSEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.17. Zacks Investment Research reports MSEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.97%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

