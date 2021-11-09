Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.42% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $102.79, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSEX was $102.79, representing a -11.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.40 and a 54.34% increase over the 52 week low of $66.60.

MSEX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). MSEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports MSEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.38%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the msex Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSEX as a top-10 holding:

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD)

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV)

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KSCD with an increase of 5.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MSEX at 2.72%.

