Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.273 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MSEX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.59, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSEX was $80.59, representing a -6.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.92 and a 38.04% increase over the 52 week low of $58.38.

MSEX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). MSEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports MSEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.98%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

