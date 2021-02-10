Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.273 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.18% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSEX was $85.03, representing a -1.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.92 and a 74.28% increase over the 52 week low of $48.79.

MSEX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). MSEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.17. Zacks Investment Research reports MSEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.72%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSEX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FVD with an increase of 11.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MSEX at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.