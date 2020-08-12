Dividends
Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.256 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MSEX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.83, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSEX was $67.83, representing a -6.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.41 and a 39.02% increase over the 52 week low of $48.79.

MSEX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). MSEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.11. Zacks Investment Research reports MSEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.31%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

