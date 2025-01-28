Middlesex Water Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 per Share

Middlesex Water Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable March 3, 2025.

Middlesex Water Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on its common stock, set to be paid on March 3, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of February 18, 2025. The company, which has been operating since 1897, offers a variety of regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware, serving around half a million people. Middlesex Water Company emphasizes its commitment to employees, customers, and shareholders by investing in infrastructure and community support to ensure reliable utility services and enhance quality of life. Further details can be found on the company's website.

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share demonstrates financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Dividend payment planned for March 3, 2025, indicates a positive outlook on cash flow and operational performance.

Long history of service since 1897 enhances the company's reputation as a trusted provider in the water utility industry.

Focus on infrastructure investment and community support suggests long-term growth potential and resilience of utility services.

Declaring a cash dividend may indicate that the company is prioritizing shareholder returns over reinvestment in infrastructure or growth, which could raise concerns about long-term sustainability.

$MSEX Insider Trading Activity

$MSEX insiders have traded $MSEX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER G REINHARD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500 shares for an estimated $30,976 .

. ROBERT JOHN CAPKO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $9,911

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $MSEX stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Middlesex Water Company



(NASDAQ: MSEX) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on its common stock, payable March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025.





Middlesex Water Company provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware through various subsidiary companies. Information about Middlesex Water Company, including information about its Investment Plan, is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website and its



shareholder portal



.







About Middlesex Water Company







Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure, and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth, and quality of life.







Media Contact



:





Summer DeFEO, Director of Communications







sdefeo@middlesexwater.com











(732) 638-7510







Investor Relations Contact:







Jennifer Ketschke, Director, Treasury and Investor Relations







jketschke@middlesexwater.com











(732) 638-7523



