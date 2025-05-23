Middlesex Water Company Appoints Nadine Leslie as Chair of the Board and Amy Mansue as Lead Independent Director

Middlesex Water Company appoints Nadine Leslie as Chair and Amy Mansue as Lead Independent Director, enhancing governance.

Middlesex Water Company has appointed Nadine Leslie as the new Chair of the Board, succeeding Dennis W. Doll, who has retired after 20 years with the company. Leslie, who is also the President and CEO, has been with Middlesex since March 2024 and has extensive experience in the regulated utility sector. The Board has also named Amy Mansue as the Lead Independent Director to enhance governance. In her statement, Leslie expressed gratitude for Doll's leadership and highlighted the valuable contributions of Walter G. Reinhard. Middlesex Water, established in 1897, serves over half a million customers in New Jersey and Delaware and focuses on operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Nadine Leslie has been appointed as Chair of the Board, bringing strong leadership and extensive experience in the regulated utility industry, which could foster strategic growth and stability for the company.

The establishment of the Lead Independent Director role, filled by Amy Mansue, is intended to enhance the Board’s independence and governance oversight, which may improve decision-making and accountability.

The recognition of Dennis W. Doll's 20-year tenure highlights the company’s commitment to experienced leadership and smooth transitions during key organizational changes.

Leadership change could signal instability or a need for a new strategic direction, as Nadine Leslie only recently took over as CEO, indicating potential challenges in organizational continuity.



The retirement of long-serving board member Dennis W. Doll might raise concerns about the loss of experienced leadership during a period of transformation for the company.



The appointment of a new Lead Independent Director suggests a reaction to governance concerns, which may imply previous oversight issues that need to be addressed.

ISELIN, N.J., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of life-sustaining water and wastewater utility services, announced that its Board of Directors has named Nadine Leslie as Chair of the Board. Leslie, who currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeds Dennis W. Doll, who retired from the Board following a 20-year tenure with the company.





The Board also named Amy Mansue to serve as its Lead Independent Director, a role established to further support the Board’s independence and strengthen governance oversight.





“We thank Dennis Doll for his extraordinary leadership and unwavering commitment to Middlesex Water Company,” said Leslie. “We also acknowledge Walter G. Reinhard, who served as Lead Independent Director for the past several years. Both provided valuable guidance, counsel, and professionalism during a time of transition.”





Leslie joined Middlesex Water Company (MWC) as President and Chief Executive Officer in March 2024 and has led the Company through a pivotal period of organizational transformation. She brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the regulated utility industry, having held senior executive roles in water, wastewater, and environmental services across the U.S. and internationally. Prior to joining MWC, she served as Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ North America, where she oversaw utility and environmental operations serving millions of customers.





Amy Mansue, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspira Health, has served on the MWC Board since 2010. She has demonstrated exceptional judgement, a deep understanding of the business, and a strong commitment to shareholder value.







About Middlesex Water Company







Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex”) is one of the nation’s premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.







Media Contact:







Brian Hague





Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs





(732) 638-7584





bhague@middlesexwater.com







Investor Contact:







Jennifer Ketschke





Director, Treasury and Investor Relations





(732) 638-7549





jketschke@middlesexwater.com



