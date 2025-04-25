Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 per Share

Middlesex Water Company declares a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, payable June 2, 2025.

Middlesex Water Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on its common stock, which will be payable on June 2, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 15, 2025. The company, established in 1897, provides water and wastewater services to over half a million customers in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water prioritizes employee engagement, operational excellence, and sustainable growth to enhance the experience for its customers, investors, and the communities it serves.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend is a positive indicator of the company's financial health and stability, signifying consistent profitability and cash flow.

The company has a long history since its establishment in 1897, reinforcing its reputation and reliability in the water and wastewater utility sector.

Middlesex Water Company serves over half a million people, highlighting its importance and role in the communities of New Jersey and Delaware.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend declared by Middlesex Water Company?

Middlesex Water Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on its common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025.

How long has Middlesex Water Company been in operation?

Middlesex Water Company has been in operation since 1897, making it over 125 years old.

What services does Middlesex Water Company provide?

Middlesex Water Company provides water and wastewater utility services to over half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware.

Who can be contacted for media inquiries about Middlesex Water Company?

For media inquiries, contact Brian Hague, Vice President of Communications & Corporate Affairs, at bhague@middlesexwater.com.

$MSEX Insider Trading Activity

$MSEX insiders have traded $MSEX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS W DOLL sold 4,067 shares for an estimated $244,203

WALTER G REINHARD sold 300 shares for an estimated $19,323

ROBERT JOHN CAPKO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $9,911

$MSEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $MSEX stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ISELIN, N.J., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Middlesex Water Company



(NASDAQ: MSEX) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on its common stock, payable June 2, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025.







About Middlesex Water Company







Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) is one of the nation’s premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.







Media Contact



Brian Hague, Vice President of Communications & Corporate Affairs







bhague@middlesexwater.com











(732) 638-7549







Investor Relations Contact:







Jennifer Ketschke, Director, Treasury and Investor Relations







jketschke@middlesexwater.com











(732) 638-7523



