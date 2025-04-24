Stocks
MBCN

Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Earnings and Asset Quality Improvements

April 24, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Middlefield Banc Corp. reported significant financial growth in Q1 2025, with increased earnings per share and improved asset quality.

Quiver AI Summary

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, boasting a 17.6% year-over-year increase in earnings per share to $0.60 and a net income rise of 15.9% to $4.8 million. The bank's total assets grew by 3.9% to $1.89 billion, primarily driven by a 4% increase in loans reaching a record $1.55 billion. The company's net interest margin improved to 3.69%, aided by a disciplined pricing strategy. Additionally, asset quality showed signs of improvement, with nonperforming assets declining to 1.56% of total assets. The bank also increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.21 per share. CEO Ronald Zimmerly highlighted ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure to support long-term growth and stability despite challenges in the economic landscape.

Potential Positives

  • Earnings per share increased 17.6% year-over-year to $0.60 per diluted share.
  • Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.69%.
  • Return on average assets (annualized) rose by 12 basis points year-over-year to 1.04%.
  • First quarter dividend payment increased 5% to $0.21 per share.

Potential Negatives

  • Nonperforming loans increased significantly to $29.6 million compared to $10.8 million a year earlier, indicating a potential deterioration in asset quality.

  • The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $95,000 compared to a recovery in the prior year, which may suggest increased concern over future credit quality.

  • The increase in unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio could negatively impact overall financial stability and shareholder confidence.

FAQ

What were Middlefield Banc Corp.'s earnings per share for Q1 2025?

Earnings per share for Q1 2025 increased to $0.60, a 17.6% year-over-year rise.

How did the net interest margin change in Q1 2025?

Net interest margin expanded by 15 basis points to 3.69% in Q1 2025.

What was the annualized return on average assets?

The annualized return on average assets was 1.04% for the first quarter of 2025.

What factors contributed to the increase in total loans?

Total loans increased by 4% year-over-year, driven by residential real estate and home equity lines.

How much was the dividend per share in Q1 2025?

The first quarter dividend payment increased to $0.21 per share, up 5% from the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$MBCN Insider Trading Activity

$MBCN insiders have traded $MBCN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEVIN A DIGERONIMO purchased 1,950 shares for an estimated $50,017
  • MICHAEL RANTTILA (EVP/CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 348 shares for an estimated $8,857 and 0 sales.
  • MICHAEL C VOINOVICH purchased 120 shares for an estimated $3,120

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MBCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $MBCN stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.




2025 Three-Month


Financial Highlights

(on a year-over-year basis):


Earnings per share increased 17.6% year-over-year to $0.60 per diluted share




Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.69%




Return on average assets (annualized) increased 12 basis points year-over-year to 1.04%




Asset quality improved from the 2024 fourth quarter with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing by 6 basis points to 1.56%




First quarter dividend payment increased 5% to $0.21 per share





“The first quarter of 2025 was a strong period of growth, profitability and value creation for Middlefield,” stated Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Total loans increased by 4% year-over-year to a record $1.55 billion, driven by stable economic trends within our Ohio markets, the strength of our balance sheet, and the continued execution of our strategic initiatives.  The 15-basis point expansion in our net interest margin is encouraging, reflecting our disciplined approach to pricing and ongoing efforts to reduce our cost of funds.  As a result, net income expanded by 15.9% year-over-year to $4.8 million, delivering a strong return on average assets of 1.04% and supporting a 5.5% increase in tangible book value per share

(1)

, which reached $21.29 as of March 31, 2025.”

(1)

See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.



“During the quarter, we made significant upgrades to our infrastructure to support our multi-year technology road map. Additional investments in our physical footprint and back-office capabilities are planned throughout the year as we continue to strengthen Middlefield’s platform and support our long-term growth. We believe 2025 will be another good year of profitable expansion, reflecting our commitment to disciplined underwriting, community banking values, and ongoing reinvestment in the business,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.




Income Statement



Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.1 million to $16.1 million, compared to $15.0 million for the same period last year. The increase was driven by strong loan growth and the impact of rate cuts on our short-term borrowings. The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 3.69%, compared to 3.54% last year.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, noninterest income increased $148,000 to $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2024.



Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $12.2 million, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2024.



Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period last year.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $5.8 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)




Balance Sheet



Total assets at March 31, 2025, increased 3.9% to $1.89 billion, compared to $1.82 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans at March 31, 2025, were $1.55 billion, compared to $1.49 billion at March 31, 2024. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and non-owner occupied loans, partially offset by a reduction in construction and other loans.



The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $165.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared with $167.9 million at March 31, 2024.



Total liabilities at March 31, 2025, increased 3.9% to $1.67 billion, compared to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2024. Total deposits at March 31, 2025, were $1.54 billion, compared to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2024. The 6.4% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by declines in time and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 24.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 27.0% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company had brokered deposits of $92.4 million, compared to $90.4 million at March 31, 2024.



Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We remain focused on proactively managing our funding sources to support loan growth, while optimizing our cost of funds. At March 31, 2025, we reduced our balance of Federal Home Loan Bank advances by $62.4 million from December 31, 2024, and ended the first quarter with $346.9 million in additional borrowing capacity. The combination of high levels of potentially liquid assets, cash flows from operations, and additional borrowing capacity continues to provide us with excellent liquidity levels to support our long-term growth strategies and our legacy of returning excess capital to shareholders.”



Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2025:





Percent of


Percent of


Weighted Average


(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Balance


CRE Portfolio


Loan Portfolio


Loan-to-Value


















Multi-Family

$
88,737



12.9
%


5.7
%


61.3
%

Owner Occupied
















Real Estate and Rental and Leasing


61,835



9.0
%


4.0
%


55.7
%

Other Services (except Public Administration)


32,815



4.8
%


2.1
%


54.1
%

Manufacturing


18,397



2.7
%


1.2
%


44.7
%

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting


12,628



1.8
%


0.8
%


36.4
%

Other


59,737



8.6
%


3.9
%


54.0
%

Total Owner Occupied

$
185,412



26.9
%


12.0
%




Non-Owner Occupied
















Real Estate and Rental and Leasing


343,169



49.9
%


22.1
%


55.5
%

Accommodation and Food Services


40,039



5.8
%


2.6
%


55.9
%

Health Care and Social Assistance


19,328



2.8
%


1.2
%


65.5
%

Manufacturing


7,428



1.1
%


0.5
%


49.5
%

Other


3,657



0.6
%


0.2
%


85.4
%

Total Non-Owner Occupied

$
413,621



60.2
%


26.6
%




Total CRE

$
687,770



100.0
%


44.3
%























Stockholders' Equity and Dividends



At March 31, 2025, stockholders' equity was $213.8 million, compared to $205.6 million at March 31, 2024. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025, was $26.46, compared to $25.48 at March 31, 2024.



At March 31, 2025, tangible stockholders' equity

(


1)

was $172.1 million, compared to $162.8 million at March 31, 2024. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity

(


1)

was $21.29 at March 31, 2025, compared to $20.18 at March 31, 2024.

(


1)

See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.21 per share, totaling $1.7 million. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company increased the quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 or 5% from the previous quarter's $0.20 per share cash dividend.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock.  The Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share during the same period in 2024.



At March 31, 2025, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.32%, compared to 11.32% at March 31, 2024.




Asset Quality



For the 2025 first quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $95,000, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $136,000 for the same period of 2024.



Net recoveries were $209,000, or (0.06%) of average loans, annualized, for the 2025 first quarter, compared to net recoveries of $68,000, or (0.02%) of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2024.



Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, were $29.6 million, compared to $10.8 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily the result of a $12.4 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2025, stood at $22.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans, compared to $21.1 million, or 1.41% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data, as well as an overall increase in total loans.



Mr. Ranttila continued, “Asset quality remains stable, with nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.56% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.62% at December 31, 2024.  Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2025, included two relationships that moved into nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2024 and one that moved into nonaccrual status in the third quarter of 2024.  We remain well reserved for potential credit losses with an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.44% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.48% at December 31, 2024, and 1.41% at March 31, 2024.  We continue to expect stable economic activity across our Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio markets that will support loan demand and asset quality throughout 2025.”




About Middlefield Banc Corp.



Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.89 billion at March 31, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.



Additional information is available at


www.middlefieldbank.bank


.




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES




This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.




FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

















Company Contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr.


President and Chief Executive Officer


Middlefield Banc Corp.


(419) 673-1217



rzimmerly@middlefieldbank.com
Andrew M. Berger


Managing Director


SM Berger & Company, Inc.


(216) 464-6400



andrew@smberger.com





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.




Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights




(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


Balance Sheets (period end)


2025



2024



2024



2024



2024

ASSETS




















Cash and due from banks

$
56,150


$
46,037


$
61,851


$
50,496


$
44,816

Federal funds sold


10,720



9,755



12,022



1,762



1,438

Cash and cash equivalents


66,870



55,792



73,873



52,258



46,254

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


165,014



165,802



169,895



166,424



167,890

Other investments


1,021



855



895



881



907

Loans held for sale


-



-



249



-



-

Loans:




















Commercial real estate:




















Owner occupied


185,412



181,447



187,313



182,809



178,543

Non-owner occupied


413,621



412,291



407,159



385,648



398,845

Multifamily


88,737



89,849



94,798



86,951



81,691

Residential real estate


351,274



353,442



345,748



337,121



331,480

Commercial and industrial


235,547



229,034



213,172



234,702



227,433

Home equity lines of credit


147,154



143,379



137,761



131,047



129,287

Construction and other


122,653



103,608



111,550



132,530



135,716

Consumer installment


5,951



6,564



7,030



6,896



7,131

Total loans


1,550,349



1,519,614



1,504,531



1,497,704



1,490,126

Less allowance for credit losses


22,401



22,447



22,526



21,795



21,069

Net loans


1,527,948



1,497,167



1,482,005



1,475,909



1,469,057

Premises and equipment, net


22,339



20,565



20,528



20,744



21,035

Goodwill


36,356



36,356



36,356



36,356



36,356

Core deposit intangibles


5,361



5,611



5,869



6,126



6,384

Bank-owned life insurance


34,866



35,259



35,049



34,802



34,575

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


28,581



35,952



32,916



34,686



34,210

TOTAL ASSETS

$
1,888,356


$
1,853,359


$
1,857,635


$
1,828,186


$
1,816,668































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024

LIABILITIES




















Deposits:




















Noninterest-bearing demand

$
369,492


$
377,875


$
390,933


$
387,024


$
390,185

Interest-bearing demand


222,953



208,291



218,002



206,542



209,015

Money market


481,664



414,074



376,619



355,630



318,823

Savings


189,943



197,749



199,984



192,472



196,721

Time


275,673



247,704



327,231



327,876



332,165

Total deposits


1,539,725



1,445,693



1,512,769



1,469,544



1,446,909

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


110,000



172,400



106,000



125,000



137,000

Other borrowings


11,609



11,660



11,711



11,762



11,812

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


13,229



13,044



16,450



15,092



15,372

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,674,563



1,642,797



1,646,930



1,621,398



1,611,093

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




















Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,960,503




















shares issued, 8,081,193 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025


162,195



161,999



161,916



161,823



161,823

Additional paid-in capital


515



246



108



-



-

Retained earnings


112,432



109,299



106,067



105,342



102,791

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(20,440
)


(20,073
)


(16,477
)


(19,468
)


(18,130
)

Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of March 31, 2025


(40,909
)


(40,909
)


(40,909
)


(40,909
)


(40,909
)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


213,793



210,562



210,705



206,788



205,575






















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$
1,888,356


$
1,853,359


$
1,857,635


$
1,828,186


$
1,816,668
























MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.




Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights




(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


Statements of Income


2025



2024



2024



2024



2024






















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME




















Interest and fees on loans

$
23,387


$
23,308


$
23,441


$
23,422


$
22,395

Interest-earning deposits in other institutions


291



320



348



386



437

Federal funds sold


155



151



143



122



152

Investment securities:




















Taxable interest


530



528



528



505



467

Tax-exempt interest


960



961



962



966



972

Dividends on stock


150



170



191



198



189

Total interest and dividend income


25,473



25,438



25,613



25,599



24,612

INTEREST EXPENSE




















Deposits


7,885



8,582



8,792



8,423



7,466

Short-term borrowings


1,347



1,128



1,575



1,920



1,993

Other borrowings


143



173



173



173



184

Total interest expense


9,375



9,883



10,540



10,516



9,643

NET INTEREST INCOME


16,098



15,555



15,073



15,083



14,969

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


95



(177
)


2,234



87



(136
)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION




















FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES


16,003



15,732



12,839



14,996



15,105

NONINTEREST INCOME




















Service charges on deposit accounts


989



1,068



959



971



909

Gain (Loss) on equity securities


(34
)


56



14



(27
)


(52
)

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance


493



230



246



227



227

Gain on sale of loans


24



64



56



69



10

Revenue from investment services


268



237



206



269



204

Gross rental income


-



1



-



-



67

Other income


204



258



262



251



431

Total noninterest income


1,944



1,914



1,743



1,760



1,796






















NONINTEREST EXPENSE




















Salaries and employee benefits


6,557



5,996



6,201



6,111



6,333

Occupancy expense


687



596



627



601



552

Equipment expense


225



221



203



261



240

Data processing costs


1,271



1,174



1,214



1,135



1,217

Ohio state franchise tax


399



390



399



397



397

Federal deposit insurance expense


267



293



255



256



251

Professional fees


598



611



539



557



558

Advertising expense


364



371



283



508



419

Software amortization expense


90



83



74



21



22

Core deposit intangible amortization


249



258



257



258



258

Gross other real estate owned expenses


-



-



-



-



99

Other expense


1,486



1,810



1,819



1,797



1,619

Total noninterest expense


12,193



11,803



11,871



11,902



11,965






















Income before income taxes


5,754



5,843



2,711



4,854



4,936

Income taxes


924



995



371



690



769






















NET INCOME

$
4,830


$
4,848


$
2,340


$
4,164


$
4,167






















PTPP

(1)

$
5,849


$
5,666


$
4,945


$
4,941


$
4,800














(1)

See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.




MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.




Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights




(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


Per common share data






























Net income per common share - basic

$
0.60


$
0.60


$
0.29


$
0.52


$
0.52

Net income per common share - diluted

$
0.60


$
0.60


$
0.29


$
0.52


$
0.51

Dividends declared per share

$
0.21


$
0.20


$
0.20


$
0.20


$
0.20

Book value per share (period end)

$
26.46


$
26.08


$
26.11


$
25.63


$
25.48

Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2)

$
21.29


$
20.88


$
20.87


$
20.37


$
20.18

Dividends declared

$
1,697


$
1,616


$
1,615


$
1,613


$
1,613

Dividend yield


3.05
%


2.84
%


2.76
%


3.34
%


3.37
%

Dividend payout ratio


35.13
%


33.33
%


69.02
%


38.74
%


38.71
%

Average shares outstanding - basic


8,078,805



8,071,905



8,071,032



8,067,144



8,091,203

Average shares outstanding - diluted


8,097,545



8,092,357



8,086,872



8,072,499



8,096,317

Period ending shares outstanding


8,081,193



8,073,708



8,071,032



8,067,144



8,067,144























Selected ratios






























Return on average assets (Annualized)


1.04
%


1.04
%


0.50
%


0.91
%


0.92
%

Return on average equity (Annualized)


9.22
%


9.19
%


4.45
%


8.15
%


8.16
%

Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)


11.48
%


11.50
%


5.58
%


10.29
%


10.30
%

Efficiency (4)


65.22
%


65.05
%


67.93
%


67.97
%


68.68
%

Equity to assets at period end


11.32
%


11.36
%


11.34
%


11.31
%


11.32
%

Noninterest expense to average assets


0.65
%


0.63
%


0.66
%


0.64
%


0.66
%























(1)

See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.


(2


)

Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.


(3


)

Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.


(4


)

The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


Yields


2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


Interest-earning assets:


















































Loans receivable (1)


6.17
%


6.12
%


6.19
%


6.27
%


6.11
%

Investment securities (1) (2)


3.69
%


3.63
%


3.62
%


3.59
%


3.52
%

Interest-earning deposits with other banks


3.57
%


4.23
%


4.27
%


4.59
%


4.88
%

Total interest-earning assets


5.81
%


5.78
%


5.84
%


5.92
%


5.77
%


Deposits:


















































Interest-bearing demand deposits


2.13
%


2.07
%


2.16
%


1.93
%


1.86
%

Money market deposits


3.38
%


3.81
%


3.93
%


3.95
%


3.81
%

Savings deposits


0.82
%


0.75
%


0.71
%


0.64
%


0.58
%

Certificates of deposit


3.93
%


4.21
%


4.49
%


4.57
%


4.06
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


2.82
%


3.05
%


3.17
%


3.15
%


2.88
%


Non-Deposit Funding:


















































Borrowings


4.58
%


4.93
%


5.54
%


5.60
%


5.61
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3.01
%


3.21
%


3.41
%


3.45
%


3.23
%

Cost of deposits


2.10
%


2.24
%


2.33
%


2.30
%


2.08
%

Cost of funds


2.30
%


2.41
%


2.58
%


2.61
%


2.42
%

Net interest margin (3)


3.69
%


3.56
%


3.46
%


3.51
%


3.54
%




















(1


)

Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.


(2


)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.


(3


)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.




MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.




Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights




(unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


Asset quality data


2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)






























Nonperforming assets

(1)

$
29,550


$
29,984


$
30,078


$
15,961


$
10,831






















Allowance for credit losses

$
22,401


$
22,447


$
22,526


$
21,795


$
21,069

Allowance for credit losses/total loans


1.44
%


1.48
%


1.50
%


1.46
%


1.41
%

Net charge-offs (recoveries):




















Quarter-to-date

$
(209
)

$
151


$
1,382


$
(29
)

$
(68
)

Year-to-date


(209
)


1,436



1,285



(97
)


(68
)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:




















Quarter-to-date


(0.06
%)


0.04
%


0.36
%


(0.01
%)


(0.02
%)

Year-to-date


(0.06
%)


0.10
%


0.11
%


(0.01
%)


(0.02
%)






















Nonperforming loans/total loans


1.91
%


1.97
%


2.00
%


1.07
%


0.73
%

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans


75.81
%


74.86
%


74.89
%


136.55
%


194.52
%

Nonperforming assets/total assets


1.56
%


1.62
%


1.62
%


0.87
%


0.60
%













(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.




MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.




GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations







































































































































































































































Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity


For the Three Months Ended


(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024






















Stockholders' equity

$
213,793


$
210,562


$
210,705


$
206,788


$
205,575

Less goodwill and other intangibles


41,717



41,967



42,225



42,482



42,740

Tangible common equity

$
172,076


$
168,595


$
168,480


$
164,306


$
162,835






















Shares outstanding


8,081,193



8,073,708



8,071,032



8,067,144



8,067,144

Tangible book value per share

$
21.29


$
20.88


$
20.87


$
20.37


$
20.18






















































































































































































































































































Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity


For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024






















Average stockholders' equity

$
212,465


$
209,864


$
209,096


$
205,379


$
205,342

Less average goodwill and other intangibles


41,839



42,092



42,350



42,607



42,654

Average tangible common equity

$
170,626


$
167,772


$
166,746


$
162,772


$
162,688






















Net income

$
4,830


$
4,848


$
2,340


$
4,164


$
4,167

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)


11.48
%


11.50
%


5.58
%


10.29
%


10.30
%








































































































































































































































Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)


For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024






















Net income

$
4,830


$
4,848


$
2,340


$
4,164


$
4,167

Add income taxes


924



995



371



690



769

Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses


95



(177
)


2,234



87



(136
)

PTPP

$
5,849


$
5,666


$
4,945


$
4,941


$
4,800
























MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.




Average Balance Sheets




(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



March 31,




2025



2024



Average






Average


Average






Average



Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost


Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost

Interest-earning assets:
























Loans receivable (1)

$
1,537,337


$
23,387



6.17
%

$
1,476,543


$
22,395



6.11
%

Investment securities (1) (2)


191,996



1,490



3.69
%


191,851



1,439



3.56
%

Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)


67,661



596



3.57
%


64,139



778



4.88
%

Total interest-earning assets


1,796,994



25,473



5.81
%


1,732,533



24,612



5.78
%

Noninterest-earning assets


84,542











90,151









Total assets

$
1,881,536










$
1,822,684









Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$
220,192


$
1,154



2.13
%

$
211,009


$
978



1.86
%

Money market deposits


458,446



3,816



3.38
%


298,479



2,827



3.81
%

Savings deposits


192,931



388



0.82
%


201,080



290



0.58
%

Certificates of deposit


261,006



2,527



3.93
%


333,871



3,371



4.06
%

Short-term borrowings


120,238



1,347



4.54
%


144,357



1,993



5.55
%

Other borrowings


11,639



143



4.98
%


11,840



184



6.25
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,264,452



9,375



3.01
%


1,200,636



9,643



3.23
%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


390,354











400,209









Other liabilities


14,265











16,497









Stockholders' equity


212,465











205,342









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
1,881,536










$
1,822,684









Net interest income





$
16,098










$
14,969





Interest rate spread (4)










2.80
%










2.55
%

Net interest margin (5)










3.69
%










3.54
%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities










142.12
%










144.30
%



















































(1)

Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $272 and  $281 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


(2)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.


(3)

Includes dividends received on restricted stock.


(4)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.


(5)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,




2025



2024



Average






Average


Average






Average



Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost


Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost

Interest-earning assets:
























Loans receivable (1)

$
1,537,337


$
23,387



6.17
%

$
1,517,051


$
23,308



6.12
%

Investment securities (1) (2)


191,996



1,490



3.69
%


191,390



1,489



3.63
%

Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)


67,661



596



3.57
%


60,241



641



4.23
%

Total interest-earning assets


1,796,994



25,473



5.81
%


1,768,682



25,438



5.78
%

Noninterest-earning assets


84,542











88,205









Total assets

$
1,881,536










$
1,856,887









Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$
220,192


$
1,154



2.13
%

$
216,492


$
1,126



2.07
%

Money market deposits


458,446



3,816



3.38
%


393,298



3,768



3.81
%

Savings deposits


192,931



388



0.82
%


197,257



373



0.75
%

Certificates of deposit


261,006



2,527



3.93
%


313,582



3,315



4.21
%

Short-term borrowings


120,238



1,347



4.54
%


93,200



1,128



4.81
%

Other borrowings


11,639



143



4.98
%


11,690



173



5.89
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,264,452



9,375



3.01
%


1,225,519



9,883



3.21
%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


390,354











404,428









Other liabilities


14,265











17,076









Stockholders' equity


212,465











209,864









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
1,881,536










$
1,856,887









Net interest income





$
16,098










$
15,555





Interest rate spread (4)










2.80
%










2.57
%

Net interest margin (5)










3.69
%










3.56
%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities










142.12
%










144.32
%























(1


)

Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $272 and $280 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.


(2)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.


(3)

Includes dividends received on restricted stock.


(4)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.


(5)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MBCN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.