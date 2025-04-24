Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Earnings and Asset Quality Improvements

Middlefield Banc Corp. reported significant financial growth in Q1 2025, with increased earnings per share and improved asset quality.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, boasting a 17.6% year-over-year increase in earnings per share to $0.60 and a net income rise of 15.9% to $4.8 million. The bank's total assets grew by 3.9% to $1.89 billion, primarily driven by a 4% increase in loans reaching a record $1.55 billion. The company's net interest margin improved to 3.69%, aided by a disciplined pricing strategy. Additionally, asset quality showed signs of improvement, with nonperforming assets declining to 1.56% of total assets. The bank also increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.21 per share. CEO Ronald Zimmerly highlighted ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure to support long-term growth and stability despite challenges in the economic landscape.
- Earnings per share increased 17.6% year-over-year to $0.60 per diluted share.
- Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.69%.
- Return on average assets (annualized) rose by 12 basis points year-over-year to 1.04%.
- First quarter dividend payment increased 5% to $0.21 per share.
- Nonperforming loans increased significantly to $29.6 million compared to $10.8 million a year earlier, indicating a potential deterioration in asset quality.
- The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $95,000 compared to a recovery in the prior year, which may suggest increased concern over future credit quality.
- The increase in unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio could negatively impact overall financial stability and shareholder confidence.
What were Middlefield Banc Corp.'s earnings per share for Q1 2025?
Earnings per share for Q1 2025 increased to $0.60, a 17.6% year-over-year rise.
How did the net interest margin change in Q1 2025?
Net interest margin expanded by 15 basis points to 3.69% in Q1 2025.
What was the annualized return on average assets?
The annualized return on average assets was 1.04% for the first quarter of 2025.
What factors contributed to the increase in total loans?
Total loans increased by 4% year-over-year, driven by residential real estate and home equity lines.
How much was the dividend per share in Q1 2025?
The first quarter dividend payment increased to $0.21 per share, up 5% from the previous quarter.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Full Release
MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
2025 Three-Month
Financial Highlights
(on a year-over-year basis):
●
Earnings per share increased 17.6% year-over-year to $0.60 per diluted share
●
Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.69%
●
Return on average assets (annualized) increased 12 basis points year-over-year to 1.04%
●
Asset quality improved from the 2024 fourth quarter with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing by 6 basis points to 1.56%
●
First quarter dividend payment increased 5% to $0.21 per share
“The first quarter of 2025 was a strong period of growth, profitability and value creation for Middlefield,” stated Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Total loans increased by 4% year-over-year to a record $1.55 billion, driven by stable economic trends within our Ohio markets, the strength of our balance sheet, and the continued execution of our strategic initiatives. The 15-basis point expansion in our net interest margin is encouraging, reflecting our disciplined approach to pricing and ongoing efforts to reduce our cost of funds. As a result, net income expanded by 15.9% year-over-year to $4.8 million, delivering a strong return on average assets of 1.04% and supporting a 5.5% increase in tangible book value per share
(1)
, which reached $21.29 as of March 31, 2025.”
(1)
See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.
“During the quarter, we made significant upgrades to our infrastructure to support our multi-year technology road map. Additional investments in our physical footprint and back-office capabilities are planned throughout the year as we continue to strengthen Middlefield’s platform and support our long-term growth. We believe 2025 will be another good year of profitable expansion, reflecting our commitment to disciplined underwriting, community banking values, and ongoing reinvestment in the business,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.
Income Statement
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.1 million to $16.1 million, compared to $15.0 million for the same period last year. The increase was driven by strong loan growth and the impact of rate cuts on our short-term borrowings. The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 3.69%, compared to 3.54% last year.
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, noninterest income increased $148,000 to $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2024.
Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $12.2 million, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2024.
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period last year.
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $5.8 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)
Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2025, increased 3.9% to $1.89 billion, compared to $1.82 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans at March 31, 2025, were $1.55 billion, compared to $1.49 billion at March 31, 2024. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and non-owner occupied loans, partially offset by a reduction in construction and other loans.
The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $165.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared with $167.9 million at March 31, 2024.
Total liabilities at March 31, 2025, increased 3.9% to $1.67 billion, compared to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2024. Total deposits at March 31, 2025, were $1.54 billion, compared to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2024. The 6.4% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by declines in time and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 24.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 27.0% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company had brokered deposits of $92.4 million, compared to $90.4 million at March 31, 2024.
Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We remain focused on proactively managing our funding sources to support loan growth, while optimizing our cost of funds. At March 31, 2025, we reduced our balance of Federal Home Loan Bank advances by $62.4 million from December 31, 2024, and ended the first quarter with $346.9 million in additional borrowing capacity. The combination of high levels of potentially liquid assets, cash flows from operations, and additional borrowing capacity continues to provide us with excellent liquidity levels to support our long-term growth strategies and our legacy of returning excess capital to shareholders.”
Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2025:
Percent of
Percent of
Weighted Average
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Balance
CRE Portfolio
Loan Portfolio
Loan-to-Value
Multi-Family
$
88,737
12.9
%
5.7
%
61.3
%
Owner Occupied
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing
61,835
9.0
%
4.0
%
55.7
%
Other Services (except Public Administration)
32,815
4.8
%
2.1
%
54.1
%
Manufacturing
18,397
2.7
%
1.2
%
44.7
%
Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting
12,628
1.8
%
0.8
%
36.4
%
Other
59,737
8.6
%
3.9
%
54.0
%
Total Owner Occupied
$
185,412
26.9
%
12.0
%
Non-Owner Occupied
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing
343,169
49.9
%
22.1
%
55.5
%
Accommodation and Food Services
40,039
5.8
%
2.6
%
55.9
%
Health Care and Social Assistance
19,328
2.8
%
1.2
%
65.5
%
Manufacturing
7,428
1.1
%
0.5
%
49.5
%
Other
3,657
0.6
%
0.2
%
85.4
%
Total Non-Owner Occupied
$
413,621
60.2
%
26.6
%
Total CRE
$
687,770
100.0
%
44.3
%
Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At March 31, 2025, stockholders' equity was $213.8 million, compared to $205.6 million at March 31, 2024. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025, was $26.46, compared to $25.48 at March 31, 2024.
At March 31, 2025, tangible stockholders' equity
(
1)
was $172.1 million, compared to $162.8 million at March 31, 2024. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity
(
1)
was $21.29 at March 31, 2025, compared to $20.18 at March 31, 2024.
(
1)
See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.21 per share, totaling $1.7 million. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company increased the quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 or 5% from the previous quarter's $0.20 per share cash dividend.
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. The Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share during the same period in 2024.
At March 31, 2025, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.32%, compared to 11.32% at March 31, 2024.
Asset Quality
For the 2025 first quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $95,000, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $136,000 for the same period of 2024.
Net recoveries were $209,000, or (0.06%) of average loans, annualized, for the 2025 first quarter, compared to net recoveries of $68,000, or (0.02%) of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2024.
Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, were $29.6 million, compared to $10.8 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily the result of a $12.4 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2025, stood at $22.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans, compared to $21.1 million, or 1.41% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data, as well as an overall increase in total loans.
Mr. Ranttila continued, “Asset quality remains stable, with nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.56% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.62% at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2025, included two relationships that moved into nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2024 and one that moved into nonaccrual status in the third quarter of 2024. We remain well reserved for potential credit losses with an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.44% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.48% at December 31, 2024, and 1.41% at March 31, 2024. We continue to expect stable economic activity across our Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio markets that will support loan demand and asset quality throughout 2025.”
About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.89 billion at March 31, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.
Additional information is available at
www.middlefieldbank.bank
.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
Company Contact:
Investor and Media Contact:
Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(419) 673-1217
rzimmerly@middlefieldbank.com
Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Balance Sheets (period end)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
56,150
$
46,037
$
61,851
$
50,496
$
44,816
Federal funds sold
10,720
9,755
12,022
1,762
1,438
Cash and cash equivalents
66,870
55,792
73,873
52,258
46,254
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
165,014
165,802
169,895
166,424
167,890
Other investments
1,021
855
895
881
907
Loans held for sale
-
-
249
-
-
Loans:
Commercial real estate:
Owner occupied
185,412
181,447
187,313
182,809
178,543
Non-owner occupied
413,621
412,291
407,159
385,648
398,845
Multifamily
88,737
89,849
94,798
86,951
81,691
Residential real estate
351,274
353,442
345,748
337,121
331,480
Commercial and industrial
235,547
229,034
213,172
234,702
227,433
Home equity lines of credit
147,154
143,379
137,761
131,047
129,287
Construction and other
122,653
103,608
111,550
132,530
135,716
Consumer installment
5,951
6,564
7,030
6,896
7,131
Total loans
1,550,349
1,519,614
1,504,531
1,497,704
1,490,126
Less allowance for credit losses
22,401
22,447
22,526
21,795
21,069
Net loans
1,527,948
1,497,167
1,482,005
1,475,909
1,469,057
Premises and equipment, net
22,339
20,565
20,528
20,744
21,035
Goodwill
36,356
36,356
36,356
36,356
36,356
Core deposit intangibles
5,361
5,611
5,869
6,126
6,384
Bank-owned life insurance
34,866
35,259
35,049
34,802
34,575
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
28,581
35,952
32,916
34,686
34,210
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,888,356
$
1,853,359
$
1,857,635
$
1,828,186
$
1,816,668
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
369,492
$
377,875
$
390,933
$
387,024
$
390,185
Interest-bearing demand
222,953
208,291
218,002
206,542
209,015
Money market
481,664
414,074
376,619
355,630
318,823
Savings
189,943
197,749
199,984
192,472
196,721
Time
275,673
247,704
327,231
327,876
332,165
Total deposits
1,539,725
1,445,693
1,512,769
1,469,544
1,446,909
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
110,000
172,400
106,000
125,000
137,000
Other borrowings
11,609
11,660
11,711
11,762
11,812
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
13,229
13,044
16,450
15,092
15,372
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,674,563
1,642,797
1,646,930
1,621,398
1,611,093
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,960,503
shares issued, 8,081,193 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025
162,195
161,999
161,916
161,823
161,823
Additional paid-in capital
515
246
108
-
-
Retained earnings
112,432
109,299
106,067
105,342
102,791
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(20,440
)
(20,073
)
(16,477
)
(19,468
)
(18,130
)
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of March 31, 2025
(40,909
)
(40,909
)
(40,909
)
(40,909
)
(40,909
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
213,793
210,562
210,705
206,788
205,575
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,888,356
$
1,853,359
$
1,857,635
$
1,828,186
$
1,816,668
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Statements of Income
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
23,387
$
23,308
$
23,441
$
23,422
$
22,395
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions
291
320
348
386
437
Federal funds sold
155
151
143
122
152
Investment securities:
Taxable interest
530
528
528
505
467
Tax-exempt interest
960
961
962
966
972
Dividends on stock
150
170
191
198
189
Total interest and dividend income
25,473
25,438
25,613
25,599
24,612
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
7,885
8,582
8,792
8,423
7,466
Short-term borrowings
1,347
1,128
1,575
1,920
1,993
Other borrowings
143
173
173
173
184
Total interest expense
9,375
9,883
10,540
10,516
9,643
NET INTEREST INCOME
16,098
15,555
15,073
15,083
14,969
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
95
(177
)
2,234
87
(136
)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES
16,003
15,732
12,839
14,996
15,105
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
989
1,068
959
971
909
Gain (Loss) on equity securities
(34
)
56
14
(27
)
(52
)
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
493
230
246
227
227
Gain on sale of loans
24
64
56
69
10
Revenue from investment services
268
237
206
269
204
Gross rental income
-
1
-
-
67
Other income
204
258
262
251
431
Total noninterest income
1,944
1,914
1,743
1,760
1,796
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
6,557
5,996
6,201
6,111
6,333
Occupancy expense
687
596
627
601
552
Equipment expense
225
221
203
261
240
Data processing costs
1,271
1,174
1,214
1,135
1,217
Ohio state franchise tax
399
390
399
397
397
Federal deposit insurance expense
267
293
255
256
251
Professional fees
598
611
539
557
558
Advertising expense
364
371
283
508
419
Software amortization expense
90
83
74
21
22
Core deposit intangible amortization
249
258
257
258
258
Gross other real estate owned expenses
-
-
-
-
99
Other expense
1,486
1,810
1,819
1,797
1,619
Total noninterest expense
12,193
11,803
11,871
11,902
11,965
Income before income taxes
5,754
5,843
2,711
4,854
4,936
Income taxes
924
995
371
690
769
NET INCOME
$
4,830
$
4,848
$
2,340
$
4,164
$
4,167
PTPP
(1)
$
5,849
$
5,666
$
4,945
$
4,941
$
4,800
(1)
See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.29
$
0.52
$
0.52
Net income per common share - diluted
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.29
$
0.52
$
0.51
Dividends declared per share
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
Book value per share (period end)
$
26.46
$
26.08
$
26.11
$
25.63
$
25.48
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2)
$
21.29
$
20.88
$
20.87
$
20.37
$
20.18
Dividends declared
$
1,697
$
1,616
$
1,615
$
1,613
$
1,613
Dividend yield
3.05
%
2.84
%
2.76
%
3.34
%
3.37
%
Dividend payout ratio
35.13
%
33.33
%
69.02
%
38.74
%
38.71
%
Average shares outstanding - basic
8,078,805
8,071,905
8,071,032
8,067,144
8,091,203
Average shares outstanding - diluted
8,097,545
8,092,357
8,086,872
8,072,499
8,096,317
Period ending shares outstanding
8,081,193
8,073,708
8,071,032
8,067,144
8,067,144
Selected ratios
Return on average assets (Annualized)
1.04
%
1.04
%
0.50
%
0.91
%
0.92
%
Return on average equity (Annualized)
9.22
%
9.19
%
4.45
%
8.15
%
8.16
%
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)
11.48
%
11.50
%
5.58
%
10.29
%
10.30
%
Efficiency (4)
65.22
%
65.05
%
67.93
%
67.97
%
68.68
%
Equity to assets at period end
11.32
%
11.36
%
11.34
%
11.31
%
11.32
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
0.65
%
0.63
%
0.66
%
0.64
%
0.66
%
(1)
See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
(2
)
Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.
(3
)
Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.
(4
)
The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Yields
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (1)
6.17
%
6.12
%
6.19
%
6.27
%
6.11
%
Investment securities (1) (2)
3.69
%
3.63
%
3.62
%
3.59
%
3.52
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
3.57
%
4.23
%
4.27
%
4.59
%
4.88
%
Total interest-earning assets
5.81
%
5.78
%
5.84
%
5.92
%
5.77
%
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2.13
%
2.07
%
2.16
%
1.93
%
1.86
%
Money market deposits
3.38
%
3.81
%
3.93
%
3.95
%
3.81
%
Savings deposits
0.82
%
0.75
%
0.71
%
0.64
%
0.58
%
Certificates of deposit
3.93
%
4.21
%
4.49
%
4.57
%
4.06
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2.82
%
3.05
%
3.17
%
3.15
%
2.88
%
Non-Deposit Funding:
Borrowings
4.58
%
4.93
%
5.54
%
5.60
%
5.61
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.01
%
3.21
%
3.41
%
3.45
%
3.23
%
Cost of deposits
2.10
%
2.24
%
2.33
%
2.30
%
2.08
%
Cost of funds
2.30
%
2.41
%
2.58
%
2.61
%
2.42
%
Net interest margin (3)
3.69
%
3.56
%
3.46
%
3.51
%
3.54
%
(1
)
Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2
)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3
)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Asset quality data
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
Nonperforming assets
(1)
$
29,550
$
29,984
$
30,078
$
15,961
$
10,831
Allowance for credit losses
$
22,401
$
22,447
$
22,526
$
21,795
$
21,069
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.44
%
1.48
%
1.50
%
1.46
%
1.41
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Quarter-to-date
$
(209
)
$
151
$
1,382
$
(29
)
$
(68
)
Year-to-date
(209
)
1,436
1,285
(97
)
(68
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:
Quarter-to-date
(0.06
%)
0.04
%
0.36
%
(0.01
%)
(0.02
%)
Year-to-date
(0.06
%)
0.10
%
0.11
%
(0.01
%)
(0.02
%)
Nonperforming loans/total loans
1.91
%
1.97
%
2.00
%
1.07
%
0.73
%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
75.81
%
74.86
%
74.89
%
136.55
%
194.52
%
Nonperforming assets/total assets
1.56
%
1.62
%
1.62
%
0.87
%
0.60
%
(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Stockholders' equity
$
213,793
$
210,562
$
210,705
$
206,788
$
205,575
Less goodwill and other intangibles
41,717
41,967
42,225
42,482
42,740
Tangible common equity
$
172,076
$
168,595
$
168,480
$
164,306
$
162,835
Shares outstanding
8,081,193
8,073,708
8,071,032
8,067,144
8,067,144
Tangible book value per share
$
21.29
$
20.88
$
20.87
$
20.37
$
20.18
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Average stockholders' equity
$
212,465
$
209,864
$
209,096
$
205,379
$
205,342
Less average goodwill and other intangibles
41,839
42,092
42,350
42,607
42,654
Average tangible common equity
$
170,626
$
167,772
$
166,746
$
162,772
$
162,688
Net income
$
4,830
$
4,848
$
2,340
$
4,164
$
4,167
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
11.48
%
11.50
%
5.58
%
10.29
%
10.30
%
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Net income
$
4,830
$
4,848
$
2,340
$
4,164
$
4,167
Add income taxes
924
995
371
690
769
Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses
95
(177
)
2,234
87
(136
)
PTPP
$
5,849
$
5,666
$
4,945
$
4,941
$
4,800
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (1)
$
1,537,337
$
23,387
6.17
%
$
1,476,543
$
22,395
6.11
%
Investment securities (1) (2)
191,996
1,490
3.69
%
191,851
1,439
3.56
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)
67,661
596
3.57
%
64,139
778
4.88
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,796,994
25,473
5.81
%
1,732,533
24,612
5.78
%
Noninterest-earning assets
84,542
90,151
Total assets
$
1,881,536
$
1,822,684
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
220,192
$
1,154
2.13
%
$
211,009
$
978
1.86
%
Money market deposits
458,446
3,816
3.38
%
298,479
2,827
3.81
%
Savings deposits
192,931
388
0.82
%
201,080
290
0.58
%
Certificates of deposit
261,006
2,527
3.93
%
333,871
3,371
4.06
%
Short-term borrowings
120,238
1,347
4.54
%
144,357
1,993
5.55
%
Other borrowings
11,639
143
4.98
%
11,840
184
6.25
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,264,452
9,375
3.01
%
1,200,636
9,643
3.23
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
390,354
400,209
Other liabilities
14,265
16,497
Stockholders' equity
212,465
205,342
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,881,536
$
1,822,684
Net interest income
$
16,098
$
14,969
Interest rate spread (4)
2.80
%
2.55
%
Net interest margin (5)
3.69
%
3.54
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
142.12
%
144.30
%
(1)
Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $272 and $281 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3)
Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (1)
$
1,537,337
$
23,387
6.17
%
$
1,517,051
$
23,308
6.12
%
Investment securities (1) (2)
191,996
1,490
3.69
%
191,390
1,489
3.63
%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)
67,661
596
3.57
%
60,241
641
4.23
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,796,994
25,473
5.81
%
1,768,682
25,438
5.78
%
Noninterest-earning assets
84,542
88,205
Total assets
$
1,881,536
$
1,856,887
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
220,192
$
1,154
2.13
%
$
216,492
$
1,126
2.07
%
Money market deposits
458,446
3,816
3.38
%
393,298
3,768
3.81
%
Savings deposits
192,931
388
0.82
%
197,257
373
0.75
%
Certificates of deposit
261,006
2,527
3.93
%
313,582
3,315
4.21
%
Short-term borrowings
120,238
1,347
4.54
%
93,200
1,128
4.81
%
Other borrowings
11,639
143
4.98
%
11,690
173
5.89
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,264,452
9,375
3.01
%
1,225,519
9,883
3.21
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
390,354
404,428
Other liabilities
14,265
17,076
Stockholders' equity
212,465
209,864
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,881,536
$
1,856,887
Net interest income
$
16,098
$
15,555
Interest rate spread (4)
2.80
%
2.57
%
Net interest margin (5)
3.69
%
3.56
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
142.12
%
144.32
%
(1
)
Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $272 and $280 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3)
Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.