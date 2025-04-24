Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Earnings and Asset Quality Improvements

Middlefield Banc Corp. reported significant financial growth in Q1 2025, with increased earnings per share and improved asset quality.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, boasting a 17.6% year-over-year increase in earnings per share to $0.60 and a net income rise of 15.9% to $4.8 million. The bank's total assets grew by 3.9% to $1.89 billion, primarily driven by a 4% increase in loans reaching a record $1.55 billion. The company's net interest margin improved to 3.69%, aided by a disciplined pricing strategy. Additionally, asset quality showed signs of improvement, with nonperforming assets declining to 1.56% of total assets. The bank also increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.21 per share. CEO Ronald Zimmerly highlighted ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure to support long-term growth and stability despite challenges in the economic landscape.

Earnings per share increased 17.6% year-over-year to $0.60 per diluted share.

Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.69%.

Return on average assets (annualized) rose by 12 basis points year-over-year to 1.04%.

First quarter dividend payment increased 5% to $0.21 per share.

Nonperforming loans increased significantly to $29.6 million compared to $10.8 million a year earlier, indicating a potential deterioration in asset quality.



The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $95,000 compared to a recovery in the prior year, which may suggest increased concern over future credit quality.



The increase in unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio could negatively impact overall financial stability and shareholder confidence.

What were Middlefield Banc Corp.'s earnings per share for Q1 2025?

Earnings per share for Q1 2025 increased to $0.60, a 17.6% year-over-year rise.

How did the net interest margin change in Q1 2025?

Net interest margin expanded by 15 basis points to 3.69% in Q1 2025.

What was the annualized return on average assets?

The annualized return on average assets was 1.04% for the first quarter of 2025.

What factors contributed to the increase in total loans?

Total loans increased by 4% year-over-year, driven by residential real estate and home equity lines.

How much was the dividend per share in Q1 2025?

The first quarter dividend payment increased to $0.21 per share, up 5% from the previous quarter.

Full Release



MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







2025 Three-Month





Financial Highlights



(on a year-over-year basis):













●





Earnings per share increased 17.6% year-over-year to $0.60 per diluted share













●





Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.69%













●





Return on average assets (annualized) increased 12 basis points year-over-year to 1.04%













●





Asset quality improved from the 2024 fourth quarter with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing by 6 basis points to 1.56%













●





First quarter dividend payment increased 5% to $0.21 per share

























“The first quarter of 2025 was a strong period of growth, profitability and value creation for Middlefield,” stated Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Total loans increased by 4% year-over-year to a record $1.55 billion, driven by stable economic trends within our Ohio markets, the strength of our balance sheet, and the continued execution of our strategic initiatives. The 15-basis point expansion in our net interest margin is encouraging, reflecting our disciplined approach to pricing and ongoing efforts to reduce our cost of funds. As a result, net income expanded by 15.9% year-over-year to $4.8 million, delivering a strong return on average assets of 1.04% and supporting a 5.5% increase in tangible book value per share



(1)



, which reached $21.29 as of March 31, 2025.”



(1)



See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.





“During the quarter, we made significant upgrades to our infrastructure to support our multi-year technology road map. Additional investments in our physical footprint and back-office capabilities are planned throughout the year as we continue to strengthen Middlefield’s platform and support our long-term growth. We believe 2025 will be another good year of profitable expansion, reflecting our commitment to disciplined underwriting, community banking values, and ongoing reinvestment in the business,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.







Income Statement







Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.1 million to $16.1 million, compared to $15.0 million for the same period last year. The increase was driven by strong loan growth and the impact of rate cuts on our short-term borrowings. The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 3.69%, compared to 3.54% last year.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, noninterest income increased $148,000 to $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2024.





Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $12.2 million, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2024.





Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period last year.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $5.8 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)







Balance Sheet







Total assets at March 31, 2025, increased 3.9% to $1.89 billion, compared to $1.82 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans at March 31, 2025, were $1.55 billion, compared to $1.49 billion at March 31, 2024. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and non-owner occupied loans, partially offset by a reduction in construction and other loans.





The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $165.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared with $167.9 million at March 31, 2024.





Total liabilities at March 31, 2025, increased 3.9% to $1.67 billion, compared to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2024. Total deposits at March 31, 2025, were $1.54 billion, compared to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2024. The 6.4% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by declines in time and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 24.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 27.0% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company had brokered deposits of $92.4 million, compared to $90.4 million at March 31, 2024.





Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We remain focused on proactively managing our funding sources to support loan growth, while optimizing our cost of funds. At March 31, 2025, we reduced our balance of Federal Home Loan Bank advances by $62.4 million from December 31, 2024, and ended the first quarter with $346.9 million in additional borrowing capacity. The combination of high levels of potentially liquid assets, cash flows from operations, and additional borrowing capacity continues to provide us with excellent liquidity levels to support our long-term growth strategies and our legacy of returning excess capital to shareholders.”





Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2025:

































Percent of













Percent of













Weighted Average















(Dollar amounts in thousands)











Balance













CRE Portfolio













Loan Portfolio













Loan-to-Value





















































































Multi-Family









$





88,737

















12.9





%













5.7





%













61.3





%









Owner Occupied









































































Real Estate and Rental and Leasing













61,835

















9.0





%













4.0





%













55.7





%









Other Services (except Public Administration)













32,815

















4.8





%













2.1





%













54.1





%









Manufacturing













18,397

















2.7





%













1.2





%













44.7





%









Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting













12,628

















1.8





%













0.8





%













36.4





%









Other













59,737

















8.6





%













3.9





%













54.0





%









Total Owner Occupied









$





185,412

















26.9





%













12.0





%

























Non-Owner Occupied









































































Real Estate and Rental and Leasing













343,169

















49.9





%













22.1





%













55.5





%









Accommodation and Food Services













40,039

















5.8





%













2.6





%













55.9





%









Health Care and Social Assistance













19,328

















2.8





%













1.2





%













65.5





%









Manufacturing













7,428

















1.1





%













0.5





%













49.5





%









Other













3,657

















0.6





%













0.2





%













85.4





%









Total Non-Owner Occupied









$





413,621

















60.2





%













26.6





%

























Total CRE









$





687,770

















100.0





%













44.3





%



































































































Stockholders' Equity and Dividends







At March 31, 2025, stockholders' equity was $213.8 million, compared to $205.6 million at March 31, 2024. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025, was $26.46, compared to $25.48 at March 31, 2024.





At March 31, 2025, tangible stockholders' equity



(





1)



was $172.1 million, compared to $162.8 million at March 31, 2024. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity



(





1)



was $21.29 at March 31, 2025, compared to $20.18 at March 31, 2024.



(





1)



See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.21 per share, totaling $1.7 million. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company increased the quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 or 5% from the previous quarter's $0.20 per share cash dividend.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. The Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share during the same period in 2024.





At March 31, 2025, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.32%, compared to 11.32% at March 31, 2024.







Asset Quality







For the 2025 first quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $95,000, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $136,000 for the same period of 2024.





Net recoveries were $209,000, or (0.06%) of average loans, annualized, for the 2025 first quarter, compared to net recoveries of $68,000, or (0.02%) of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2024.





Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, were $29.6 million, compared to $10.8 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily the result of a $12.4 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2025, stood at $22.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans, compared to $21.1 million, or 1.41% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data, as well as an overall increase in total loans.





Mr. Ranttila continued, “Asset quality remains stable, with nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.56% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.62% at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2025, included two relationships that moved into nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2024 and one that moved into nonaccrual status in the third quarter of 2024. We remain well reserved for potential credit losses with an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.44% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.48% at December 31, 2024, and 1.41% at March 31, 2024. We continue to expect stable economic activity across our Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio markets that will support loan demand and asset quality throughout 2025.”







About Middlefield Banc Corp.







Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.89 billion at March 31, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.





Additional information is available at





www.middlefieldbank.bank





.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.











Company Contact:









Investor and Media Contact:











Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr.





President and Chief Executive Officer





Middlefield Banc Corp.





(419) 673-1217







rzimmerly@middlefieldbank.com







Andrew M. Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





(216) 464-6400







andrew@smberger.com

























MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)





















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















Balance Sheets (period end)













2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024















ASSETS

























































































Cash and due from banks









$





56,150













$





46,037













$





61,851













$





50,496













$





44,816













Federal funds sold













10,720

















9,755

















12,022

















1,762

















1,438













Cash and cash equivalents













66,870

















55,792

















73,873

















52,258

















46,254













Investment securities available for sale, at fair value













165,014

















165,802

















169,895

















166,424

















167,890













Other investments













1,021

















855

















895

















881

















907













Loans held for sale













-

















-

















249

















-

















-













Loans:

























































































Commercial real estate:

























































































Owner occupied













185,412

















181,447

















187,313

















182,809

















178,543













Non-owner occupied













413,621

















412,291

















407,159

















385,648

















398,845













Multifamily













88,737

















89,849

















94,798

















86,951

















81,691













Residential real estate













351,274

















353,442

















345,748

















337,121

















331,480













Commercial and industrial













235,547

















229,034

















213,172

















234,702

















227,433













Home equity lines of credit













147,154

















143,379

















137,761

















131,047

















129,287













Construction and other













122,653

















103,608

















111,550

















132,530

















135,716













Consumer installment













5,951

















6,564

















7,030

















6,896

















7,131













Total loans













1,550,349

















1,519,614

















1,504,531

















1,497,704

















1,490,126













Less allowance for credit losses













22,401

















22,447

















22,526

















21,795

















21,069













Net loans













1,527,948

















1,497,167

















1,482,005

















1,475,909

















1,469,057













Premises and equipment, net













22,339

















20,565

















20,528

















20,744

















21,035













Goodwill













36,356

















36,356

















36,356

















36,356

















36,356













Core deposit intangibles













5,361

















5,611

















5,869

















6,126

















6,384













Bank-owned life insurance













34,866

















35,259

















35,049

















34,802

















34,575













Accrued interest receivable and other assets













28,581

















35,952

















32,916

















34,686

















34,210













TOTAL ASSETS









$





1,888,356













$





1,853,359













$





1,857,635













$





1,828,186













$





1,816,668



































March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024















LIABILITIES

























































































Deposits:

























































































Noninterest-bearing demand









$





369,492













$





377,875













$





390,933













$





387,024













$





390,185













Interest-bearing demand













222,953

















208,291

















218,002

















206,542

















209,015













Money market













481,664

















414,074

















376,619

















355,630

















318,823













Savings













189,943

















197,749

















199,984

















192,472

















196,721













Time













275,673

















247,704

















327,231

















327,876

















332,165













Total deposits













1,539,725

















1,445,693

















1,512,769

















1,469,544

















1,446,909













Federal Home Loan Bank advances













110,000

















172,400

















106,000

















125,000

















137,000













Other borrowings













11,609

















11,660

















11,711

















11,762

















11,812













Accrued interest payable and other liabilities













13,229

















13,044

















16,450

















15,092

















15,372













TOTAL LIABILITIES













1,674,563

















1,642,797

















1,646,930

















1,621,398

















1,611,093













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























































































Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,960,503

























































































shares issued, 8,081,193 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025













162,195

















161,999

















161,916

















161,823

















161,823













Additional paid-in capital













515

















246

















108

















-

















-













Retained earnings













112,432

















109,299

















106,067

















105,342

















102,791













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(20,440





)













(20,073





)













(16,477





)













(19,468





)













(18,130





)









Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of March 31, 2025













(40,909





)













(40,909





)













(40,909





)













(40,909





)













(40,909





)









TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













213,793

















210,562

















210,705

















206,788

















205,575





































































































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









$





1,888,356













$





1,853,359













$





1,857,635













$





1,828,186













$





1,816,668







































































































MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















Statements of Income













2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024







































































































INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

























































































Interest and fees on loans









$





23,387













$





23,308













$





23,441













$





23,422













$





22,395













Interest-earning deposits in other institutions













291

















320

















348

















386

















437













Federal funds sold













155

















151

















143

















122

















152













Investment securities:

























































































Taxable interest













530

















528

















528

















505

















467













Tax-exempt interest













960

















961

















962

















966

















972













Dividends on stock













150

















170

















191

















198

















189













Total interest and dividend income













25,473

















25,438

















25,613

















25,599

















24,612













INTEREST EXPENSE

























































































Deposits













7,885

















8,582

















8,792

















8,423

















7,466













Short-term borrowings













1,347

















1,128

















1,575

















1,920

















1,993













Other borrowings













143

















173

















173

















173

















184













Total interest expense













9,375

















9,883

















10,540

















10,516

















9,643













NET INTEREST INCOME













16,098

















15,555

















15,073

















15,083

















14,969













Provision for (recovery of) credit losses













95

















(177





)













2,234

















87

















(136





)









NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

























































































FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES













16,003

















15,732

















12,839

















14,996

















15,105













NONINTEREST INCOME

























































































Service charges on deposit accounts













989

















1,068

















959

















971

















909













Gain (Loss) on equity securities













(34





)













56

















14

















(27





)













(52





)









Earnings on bank-owned life insurance













493

















230

















246

















227

















227













Gain on sale of loans













24

















64

















56

















69

















10













Revenue from investment services













268

















237

















206

















269

















204













Gross rental income













-

















1

















-

















-

















67













Other income













204

















258

















262

















251

















431













Total noninterest income













1,944

















1,914

















1,743

















1,760

















1,796





































































































NONINTEREST EXPENSE

























































































Salaries and employee benefits













6,557

















5,996

















6,201

















6,111

















6,333













Occupancy expense













687

















596

















627

















601

















552













Equipment expense













225

















221

















203

















261

















240













Data processing costs













1,271

















1,174

















1,214

















1,135

















1,217













Ohio state franchise tax













399

















390

















399

















397

















397













Federal deposit insurance expense













267

















293

















255

















256

















251













Professional fees













598

















611

















539

















557

















558













Advertising expense













364

















371

















283

















508

















419













Software amortization expense













90

















83

















74

















21

















22













Core deposit intangible amortization













249

















258

















257

















258

















258













Gross other real estate owned expenses













-

















-

















-

















-

















99













Other expense













1,486

















1,810

















1,819

















1,797

















1,619













Total noninterest expense













12,193

















11,803

















11,871

















11,902

















11,965





































































































Income before income taxes













5,754

















5,843

















2,711

















4,854

















4,936













Income taxes













924

















995

















371

















690

















769





































































































NET INCOME









$





4,830













$





4,848













$





2,340













$





4,164













$





4,167





































































































PTPP



(1)











$





5,849













$





5,666













$





4,945













$





4,941













$





4,800



























(1)



See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.



















MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Per common share data















































































































Net income per common share - basic









$





0.60













$





0.60













$





0.29













$





0.52













$





0.52













Net income per common share - diluted









$





0.60













$





0.60













$





0.29













$





0.52













$





0.51













Dividends declared per share









$





0.21













$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20













Book value per share (period end)









$





26.46













$





26.08













$





26.11













$





25.63













$





25.48













Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2)









$





21.29













$





20.88













$





20.87













$





20.37













$





20.18













Dividends declared









$





1,697













$





1,616













$





1,615













$





1,613













$





1,613













Dividend yield













3.05





%













2.84





%













2.76





%













3.34





%













3.37





%









Dividend payout ratio













35.13





%













33.33





%













69.02





%













38.74





%













38.71





%









Average shares outstanding - basic













8,078,805

















8,071,905

















8,071,032

















8,067,144

















8,091,203













Average shares outstanding - diluted













8,097,545

















8,092,357

















8,086,872

















8,072,499

















8,096,317













Period ending shares outstanding













8,081,193

















8,073,708

















8,071,032

















8,067,144

















8,067,144







































































































Selected ratios















































































































Return on average assets (Annualized)













1.04





%













1.04





%













0.50





%













0.91





%













0.92





%









Return on average equity (Annualized)













9.22





%













9.19





%













4.45





%













8.15





%













8.16





%









Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)













11.48





%













11.50





%













5.58





%













10.29





%













10.30





%









Efficiency (4)













65.22





%













65.05





%













67.93





%













67.97





%













68.68





%









Equity to assets at period end













11.32





%













11.36





%













11.34





%













11.31





%













11.32





%









Noninterest expense to average assets













0.65





%













0.63





%













0.66





%













0.64





%













0.66





%























(1)



See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.











(2





)



Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.











(3





)



Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.











(4





)



The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.







































For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















Yields













2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Interest-earning assets:























































































































































Loans receivable (1)













6.17





%













6.12





%













6.19





%













6.27





%













6.11





%









Investment securities (1) (2)













3.69





%













3.63





%













3.62





%













3.59





%













3.52





%









Interest-earning deposits with other banks













3.57





%













4.23





%













4.27





%













4.59





%













4.88





%









Total interest-earning assets













5.81





%













5.78





%













5.84





%













5.92





%













5.77





%











Deposits:























































































































































Interest-bearing demand deposits













2.13





%













2.07





%













2.16





%













1.93





%













1.86





%









Money market deposits













3.38





%













3.81





%













3.93





%













3.95





%













3.81





%









Savings deposits













0.82





%













0.75





%













0.71





%













0.64





%













0.58





%









Certificates of deposit













3.93





%













4.21





%













4.49





%













4.57





%













4.06





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













2.82





%













3.05





%













3.17





%













3.15





%













2.88





%











Non-Deposit Funding:























































































































































Borrowings













4.58





%













4.93





%













5.54





%













5.60





%













5.61





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













3.01





%













3.21





%













3.41





%













3.45





%













3.23





%









Cost of deposits













2.10





%













2.24





%













2.33





%













2.30





%













2.08





%









Cost of funds













2.30





%













2.41





%













2.58





%













2.61





%













2.42





%









Net interest margin (3)













3.69





%













3.56





%













3.46





%













3.51





%













3.54





%























(1





)



Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.











(2





)



Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.











(3





)



Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.



















MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









(unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















Asset quality data













2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)















































































































Nonperforming assets



(1)











$





29,550













$





29,984













$





30,078













$





15,961













$





10,831





































































































Allowance for credit losses









$





22,401













$





22,447













$





22,526













$





21,795













$





21,069













Allowance for credit losses/total loans













1.44





%













1.48





%













1.50





%













1.46





%













1.41





%









Net charge-offs (recoveries):

























































































Quarter-to-date









$





(209





)









$





151













$





1,382













$





(29





)









$





(68





)









Year-to-date













(209





)













1,436

















1,285

















(97





)













(68





)









Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:

























































































Quarter-to-date













(0.06





%)













0.04





%













0.36





%













(0.01





%)













(0.02





%)









Year-to-date













(0.06





%)













0.10





%













0.11





%













(0.01





%)













(0.02





%)

































































































Nonperforming loans/total loans













1.91





%













1.97





%













2.00





%













1.07





%













0.73





%









Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans













75.81





%













74.86





%













74.89





%













136.55





%













194.52





%









Nonperforming assets/total assets













1.56





%













1.62





%













1.62





%













0.87





%













0.60





%





















(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.



















MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations













Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity













For the Three Months Ended

















(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)













March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024







































































































Stockholders' equity









$





213,793













$





210,562













$





210,705













$





206,788













$





205,575













Less goodwill and other intangibles













41,717

















41,967

















42,225

















42,482

















42,740













Tangible common equity









$





172,076













$





168,595













$





168,480













$





164,306













$





162,835





































































































Shares outstanding













8,081,193

















8,073,708

















8,071,032

















8,067,144

















8,067,144













Tangible book value per share









$





21.29













$





20.88













$





20.87













$





20.37













$





20.18



















































































































Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity













For the Three Months Ended

















































































































March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024







































































































Average stockholders' equity









$





212,465













$





209,864













$





209,096













$





205,379













$





205,342













Less average goodwill and other intangibles













41,839

















42,092

















42,350

















42,607

















42,654













Average tangible common equity









$





170,626













$





167,772













$





166,746













$





162,772













$





162,688





































































































Net income









$





4,830













$





4,848













$





2,340













$





4,164













$





4,167













Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)













11.48





%













11.50





%













5.58





%













10.29





%













10.30





%















































































































Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)













For the Three Months Ended

















































































































March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024







































































































Net income









$





4,830













$





4,848













$





2,340













$





4,164













$





4,167













Add income taxes













924

















995

















371

















690

















769













Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses













95

















(177





)













2,234

















87

















(136





)









PTPP









$





5,849













$





5,666













$





4,945













$





4,941













$





4,800







































































































MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.









Average Balance Sheets









(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024























Average





























Average













Average





























Average





















Balance













Interest













Yield/Cost













Balance













Interest













Yield/Cost













Interest-earning assets:









































































































Loans receivable (1)









$





1,537,337













$





23,387

















6.17





%









$





1,476,543













$





22,395

















6.11





%









Investment securities (1) (2)













191,996

















1,490

















3.69





%













191,851

















1,439

















3.56





%









Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)













67,661

















596

















3.57





%













64,139

















778

















4.88





%









Total interest-earning assets













1,796,994

















25,473

















5.81





%













1,732,533

















24,612

















5.78





%









Noninterest-earning assets













84,542

















































90,151













































Total assets









$





1,881,536













































$





1,822,684













































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































































Interest-bearing demand deposits









$





220,192













$





1,154

















2.13





%









$





211,009













$





978

















1.86





%









Money market deposits













458,446

















3,816

















3.38





%













298,479

















2,827

















3.81





%









Savings deposits













192,931

















388

















0.82





%













201,080

















290

















0.58





%









Certificates of deposit













261,006

















2,527

















3.93





%













333,871

















3,371

















4.06





%









Short-term borrowings













120,238

















1,347

















4.54





%













144,357

















1,993

















5.55





%









Other borrowings













11,639

















143

















4.98





%













11,840

















184

















6.25





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













1,264,452

















9,375

















3.01





%













1,200,636

















9,643

















3.23





%









Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits













390,354

















































400,209













































Other liabilities













14,265

















































16,497













































Stockholders' equity













212,465

















































205,342













































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





1,881,536













































$





1,822,684













































Net interest income

























$





16,098













































$





14,969





























Interest rate spread (4)













































2.80





%













































2.55





%









Net interest margin (5)













































3.69





%













































3.54





%









Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities













































142.12





%













































144.30





%































































































































(1)



Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $272 and $281 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











(2)



Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.











(3)



Includes dividends received on restricted stock.











(4)



Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.











(5)



Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.







































For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

























2025

















2024























Average





























Average













Average





























Average





















Balance













Interest













Yield/Cost













Balance













Interest













Yield/Cost













Interest-earning assets:









































































































Loans receivable (1)









$





1,537,337













$





23,387

















6.17





%









$





1,517,051













$





23,308

















6.12





%









Investment securities (1) (2)













191,996

















1,490

















3.69





%













191,390

















1,489

















3.63





%









Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)













67,661

















596

















3.57





%













60,241

















641

















4.23





%









Total interest-earning assets













1,796,994

















25,473

















5.81





%













1,768,682

















25,438

















5.78





%









Noninterest-earning assets













84,542

















































88,205













































Total assets









$





1,881,536













































$





1,856,887













































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































































Interest-bearing demand deposits









$





220,192













$





1,154

















2.13





%









$





216,492













$





1,126

















2.07





%









Money market deposits













458,446

















3,816

















3.38





%













393,298

















3,768

















3.81





%









Savings deposits













192,931

















388

















0.82





%













197,257

















373

















0.75





%









Certificates of deposit













261,006

















2,527

















3.93





%













313,582

















3,315

















4.21





%









Short-term borrowings













120,238

















1,347

















4.54





%













93,200

















1,128

















4.81





%









Other borrowings













11,639

















143

















4.98





%













11,690

















173

















5.89





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













1,264,452

















9,375

















3.01





%













1,225,519

















9,883

















3.21





%









Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits













390,354

















































404,428













































Other liabilities













14,265

















































17,076













































Stockholders' equity













212,465

















































209,864













































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





1,881,536













































$





1,856,887













































Net interest income

























$





16,098













































$





15,555





























Interest rate spread (4)













































2.80





%













































2.57





%









Net interest margin (5)













































3.69





%













































3.56





%









Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities













































142.12





%













































144.32





%























(1





)



Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $272 and $280 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.











(2)



Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.











(3)



Includes dividends received on restricted stock.











(4)



Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.











(5)



Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.







