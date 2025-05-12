Middlefield Banc Corp. Declares Second-Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

Middlefield Banc Corp. declares a $0.21 quarterly dividend, payable June 13, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 30, 2025.

Middlefield Banc Corp. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, which will be paid on June 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 30, 2025. The company, based in Middlefield, Ohio, manages total assets of $1.89 billion and operates 21 banking centers and a brokerage office across various locations in Ohio. The press release also highlights potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company's performance, including market competition, interest rate changes, and regulatory factors, and notes that Middlefield Banc Corp. does not commit to updating its forward-looking statements.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend is payable to shareholders, reflecting the company's ongoing financial stability and profitability.

The announcement of the dividend could attract more investors, highlighting the company's strong performance and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend may indicate that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns rather than investing in long-term growth or operational improvements.

The mention of numerous potential risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements could erode investor confidence regarding the company's future performance.

Several identified risk factors, such as increasing competitive pressures and unfavorable economic conditions, signal vulnerabilities that could negatively impact the company's stability and growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend declared by Middlefield Banc Corp.?

The quarterly cash dividend declared is $0.21 per common share.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on June 13, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.

Where is Middlefield Banc Corp. headquartered?

Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

What services does Middlefield Banc Corp. offer?

Middlefield Banc Corp. offers full-service banking and operates an LPL Financial® brokerage office.

What are the total assets of Middlefield Banc Corp. as of March 31, 2025?

The total assets of Middlefield Banc Corp. are $1.89 billion.

$MBCN Insider Trading Activity

$MBCN insiders have traded $MBCN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN A DIGERONIMO purchased 1,950 shares for an estimated $50,017

MICHAEL RANTTILA (EVP/CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 348 shares for an estimated $8,857 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL C VOINOVICH purchased 120 shares for an estimated $3,120

$MBCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $MBCN stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The 2025 second-quarter dividend is payable on June 13, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.







About Middlefield Banc Corp.







Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.89 billion at March 31, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.





Additional information is available at



www.middlefieldbank.bank







This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.











Company Contact:









Investor and Media Contact:











Ron Zimmerly





President and Chief Executive Officer Middlefield Banc Corp.





(419) 673-1217







RZimmerly@middlefieldbank.com







Andrew M. Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





(216) 464-6400







andrew@smberger.com









