Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces 5% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Middlefield Banc Corp. announces 5% dividend increase, reflecting confidence in profitability and strong capital position.

Quiver AI Summary

Middlefield Banc Corp. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, reflecting a 5% increase from the previous quarter's dividend. This first-quarter dividend for 2025 will be payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2025. Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., the company's President and CEO, expressed confidence in the future and highlighted the bank's solid capital position and profitability as reasons for the dividend increase. Since the end of 2019, the dividend rate has risen by 47.4%, demonstrating the Board's commitment to returning value to shareholders. Middlefield Banc Corp. operates 21 banking centers and has total assets of $1.85 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Potential Positives

Middlefield Banc Corp. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, marking a 5% increase from the previous quarter, signaling strong financial performance.

The company has demonstrated significant long-term growth in its dividend payments, increasing by 47.4% since 2019, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., the CEO, expressed confidence in the company’s future and strong capital position, reinforcing a positive outlook for investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement emphasizes reliance on a strong capital position and expanding profitability, which may indicate past uncertainty that necessitated highlighting these factors.

The press release includes a cautionary statement about various risks and uncertainties that could impact future performance, suggesting potential vulnerabilities in the company's outlook.

Listing numerous risk factors may raise concerns among investors regarding the stability and predictability of the company's future financial performance.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by Middlefield Banc Corp.?

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, a 5% increase from Q4 2024.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.

How much has Middlefield Banc Corp.'s dividend increased since 2019?

The ordinary dividend has grown by 47.4% from $0.57 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

What is the total asset value of Middlefield Banc Corp.?

As of December 31, 2024, Middlefield Banc Corp. has total assets of $1.85 billion.

How many banking centers does Middlefield Banc Corp. operate?

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates 21 full-service banking centers and a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MBCN Insider Trading Activity

$MBCN insiders have traded $MBCN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL RANTTILA (EVP/CFO) purchased 300 shares for an estimated $7,650

RONALD LEN JR. ZIMMERLY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 212 shares for an estimated $6,043

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MBCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $MBCN stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, representing a 5% increase from the 2024 fourth quarter dividend. The 2025 first-quarter dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.





Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The 5% increase in Middlefield’s dividend payment demonstrates our confidence in the future, as well as our strong capital position and expanding levels of profitability. Our regular dividend has increased 47.4% from $0.57 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019, to an annualized rate of $0.84 currently. This multi-year growth reflects our Board’s commitment to returning excess capital back to our shareholders.”







About Middlefield Banc Corp.







Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.85 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.





Additional information is available at



www.middlefieldbank.bank







This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.























Company Contact:









Investor and Media Contact:











Ron Zimmerly





President and Chief Executive Officer Middlefield Banc Corp.





(419) 673-1217







RZimmerly@middlefieldbank.com







Andrew M. Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





(216) 464-6400







andrew@smberger.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.