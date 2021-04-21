Middleby To Acquire Welbilt - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) and Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Middleby will acquire Welbilt in an all-stock deal with an implied enterprise value of $4.3 billion. Welbilt shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1240x shares of Middleby common stock for each share of Welbilt common stock.

Timothy FitzGerald will continue as CEO and as a member of the Middleby Board. Bryan Mittelman will continue to serve as Middleby's CFO.

Middleby plans to refinance Welbilt's existing debt through its committed Senior Secured Facility.

