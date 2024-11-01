News & Insights

Stocks

Middleby price target lowered to $155 from $164 at Canaccord

November 01, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Middleby (MIDD) to $155 from $164 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported disappointing Q3 results. Sales were 5% below consensus, with Commercial Foodservice, Food Processing, and Residential Kitchen all missing materially. Profitability metrics also came in below expectations, with adjusted EBITDA and EPS missing the Street.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MIDD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MIDD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.