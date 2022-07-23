Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Middleby is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$610m ÷ (US$6.5b - US$918m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Therefore, Middleby has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.8% generated by the Machinery industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Middleby compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Middleby.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Middleby, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Middleby is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 5.7% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Like most companies, Middleby does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

