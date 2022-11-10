Middleby (MIDD) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Jump 22% Y/Y

The Middleby Corporation MIDD reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 26 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.18 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36. The bottom line increased 13.5% year over year on higher sales.



Net sales of $992.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,021.3 million. The top line jumped 21.5% year over year. Organic revenues in the reported quarter increased 14.2% year over year due to improved market conditions and strong consumer demand. Acquired assets boosted sales by 10.9%, while movements in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 3.6%.

Segmental Results

Sales from the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group (representing 62.8% of the net sales) were $623.66 million, up 21.9% year over year. Organic sales in the reported quarter increased 17%. Buyouts boosted sales by 7.4%, while movements in foreign currencies had a headwind of 2.5%.

The Middleby Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Middleby Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Middleby Corporation Quote

Sales from the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group (representing 22.3% of the reported quarter’s net sales) totaled $220.97 million, up 14.3% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter under review increased 2.3%. Buyouts had a positive impact of 17.7%, whereas movements in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 5.7%.



Sales from the Food Processing Equipment Group (representing 14.9% of the reported net sales) summed $148.24 million, up 31.6% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter jumped 21.7%, while movements in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 4.8%.

Margin Profile

In the third quarter, Middleby’s cost of sales increased 21.2% year over year to $627.64 million. Gross profit expanded 21.9% to $365.23 million. Gross margin increased to 36.8% from 36.6% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 14.7% year over year to $201.20 million. Operating income in the third quarter dropped 30.7% year over year to $161.71 million. Operating margin decreased to 16.3% from 28.6% in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, Middleby had cash and cash equivalents of $144.92 million compared with $180.36 million at the end of December 2021. Long-term debt was $2.69 billion at the end of the third quarter compared with $2.39 billion at the end of 2021.



In the first nine months of 2022, MIDD generated net cash of $173.45 million from operating activities compared with $346.04 million at the end of the year-ago period. Capital expenditure (net of sale proceeds) totaled $50.91 million compared with $23.67 million at the end of the first nine months of 2022. Free cash flow was $122.54 million in the first nine months of 2022, down 62% from the year-ago period.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Middleby currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked companies within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%. EPAC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Enerpac Tool’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current fiscal year is 44.6%. Shares of the company have jumped 32.3% in the past six months.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average.



Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current fiscal year. Shares of the company have gained 23% in the past six months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). IDEX pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7% on average.



IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.3% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 21.5% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.