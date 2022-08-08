Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Surge 25% Y/Y

The Middleby Corporation MIDD reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.23 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. The bottom line increased 6% year over year on higher sales.



Net sales of $1013.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $997.8 million. The top line jumped 25.3% year over year. Organic revenues in the reported quarter increased 13.3% year over year on the back of higher shipments. Acquired assets boosted sales by 14.4%, while movements in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 2.5%.

Segmental Results

Sales from the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group (representing 60.1% of the net sales) were $609.68 million, up 19.8% year over year. Organic sales in the reported quarter increased 17.7%. Buyouts boosted sales by 4%, while movements in foreign currencies had a headwind of 1.9%.

The Middleby Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Middleby Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Middleby Corporation Quote

Sales from the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group (representing 27.6% of the reported quarter’s net sales) totaled $280 million, up 64.7% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter under review increased 11.4%. Buyouts had a positive impact of 56.8%, whereas movements in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 3.5%.



Sales from the Food Processing Equipment Group (representing 12.2% of the reported net sales) summed $123.9 million, down 4.7% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter dipped 1.4%, while movements in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 3.4%.

Margin Profile

In the second quarter, Middleby’s cost of sales increased 29.3% year over year to $652.86 million. Gross profit expanded 18.8% to $360.74 million. Gross margin decreased to 35.6% from 37.6% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 14.3% year over year to $189.49 million. Operating income in the second quarter increased 22.3% year over year to $167.23 million. Operating margin decreased to 16.5% from 16.9% in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, Middleby had cash and cash equivalents of $166.59 million compared with $180.36 million at the end of December 2021. Long-term debt was $2.65 billion at the end of the second quarter compared with $2.39 billion at the end of 2021.



In the first six months of 2022, MIDD generated net cash of $89.46 million compared with $172.38 million at the end of the year-ago period. Capital expenditure (net of sale proceeds) totaled $32.13 million compared with $13.36 million at the end of the first half of 2021. Free cash flow was $57.33 million, down 64% from the year-ago period.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Middleby carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Greif, Inc. GEF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Greif has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 18% in the past six months.



Titan International, Inc. TWI presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 47%, on average.



Titan International has an estimated earnings growth rate of 157.7% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 40% in the past six months.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.