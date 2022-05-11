Middleby (MIDD) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

The Middleby Corporation MIDD reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and sales beat estimates by 0.5% and 6.8%, respectively.



MIDD’s adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $2.13 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12. The bottom line increased from the year-ago figure of $1.79 on the back of sales.

Revenue Picture

In the first quarter, Middleby’s sales were $994.7 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 31.2%. MIDD’s top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $932 million.



Organic revenues in the reported quarter increased 11.7% year over year on the back of improving market conditions. Acquired assets boosted sales 20.7%, while movements in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 1.2%.



Middleby reports net sales under three segments. A brief discussion on the same is provided below:



Sales from the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group (representing 54.7% of the net sales) were $543.6 million, up 13.0% year over year. Organic sales in the reported quarter increased 10.9%. Buyouts boosted sales by 3%, while movements in foreign currencies had a headwind of 1%.



Sales from the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group (representing 33.3% of the reported quarter’s net sales) totaled $331.1 million, up 101.4% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter under review increased 16.1%. Buyouts had a positive impact of 86.6%, whereas movements in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 1.3%.



Sales from the Food Processing Equipment Group (representing 12% of the reported net sales) summed $119.9 million, increasing 6.6% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter grew 8.4%, whereas movements in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 1.8%.

The Middleby Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Middleby Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Middleby Corporation Quote

Margin Profile

In the first quarter, Middleby’s cost of sales increased 37.7% year over year to $664.2 million, reflecting 66.8% of sales compared with the year-ago quarter’s 63.6%. Gross profit expanded 19.8% to $330.5 million. Gross margin decreased 320 basis points (bps) to 33.2%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 33% year over year to $206.1 million, accounting for 20.7% of sales in the reported quarter. Operating income in the first quarter increased to $122.6 million from $121.2 million. Operating margin decreased 370 bps to 12.3%.



Net interest expenses and deferred financing amortization totaled $17.7 million, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $16.1 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter, Middleby had cash and cash equivalents of $146.6 million, down 18.7% from $180.4 million witnessed at the end of the last reported quarter. Long-term debt increased 7.7% sequentially to $2,570.1 million.



In the first three months of 2022, MIDD used net cash of $15.3 million from operating activities compared with $59.7 million generated in the year-ago quarter. Capital expenditure totaled $14.5 million compared with $5.4 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Free cash outflow was $29.8 million in the reported quarter.

Outlook

In the quarters ahead, Middleby anticipates benefiting from strengthening end markets and a strong backlog level. However, challenges in the supply chain, cost inflation and labor issues are likely to be spoilsports.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

With a market capitalization of $7.7 billion, Middleby currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 5.4% for fiscal 2022 (ending June 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have rallied 7.3% in the past three months.



Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, ROP’s earnings estimates have increased 1.1% for 2022. The stock has declined 2.6% in the past three months.



Ferguson plc FERG is presently Zacks #2 Ranked. FERG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 14.2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, the stock’s earnings estimates have increased 6.5% for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022). The same has declined 21.8% in the past three months.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.