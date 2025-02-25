MIDDLEBY Earnings Results: $MIDD Reports Quarterly Earnings

MIDDLEBY ($MIDD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.88 per share, beating estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company also reported revenue of $1,013,880,000, missing estimates of $1,017,954,900 by $-4,074,900.
MIDDLEBY Insider Trading Activity
MIDDLEBY insiders have traded $MIDD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MIDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 500 shares for an estimated $71,095
- CHAPIN SARAH PALISI sold 250 shares for an estimated $33,907
MIDDLEBY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of MIDDLEBY stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. removed 1,950,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $271,332,299
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,485,140 shares (+167.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,162,212
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,238,767 shares (+4494.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,790,990
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 893,261 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,279,402
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 821,052 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,211,493
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 678,250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,868,962
- UBS GROUP AG added 648,125 shares (+1254.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,788,531
