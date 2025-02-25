MIDDLEBY Earnings Results: $MIDD Reports Quarterly Earnings

MIDDLEBY ($MIDD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.88 per share, beating estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company also reported revenue of $1,013,880,000, missing estimates of $1,017,954,900 by $-4,074,900.

MIDDLEBY Insider Trading Activity

MIDDLEBY insiders have traded $MIDD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MIDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 500 shares for an estimated $71,095

CHAPIN SARAH PALISI sold 250 shares for an estimated $33,907

MIDDLEBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of MIDDLEBY stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

