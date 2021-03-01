Middleby Corp (MIDD) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD)

Q4 2020 Earnings Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Welcome to the Middleby Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call. We will start today's call with comments from management then open the lines up for questions. We will give instructions on how to get in the queue at that time.

With us today from management are Chief Executive Officer, Tim FitzGerald; Chief Financial Officer, Bryan Mittelman; Chief Operating Officer, David Brewer; Chief Technology and Operations Officer; James Pool; and Chief Commercial Officer; Steve Spittle.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. FitzGerald for opening comments. Please go ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Middleby

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Middleby wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you everybody for joining us today on our fourth quarter conference call. As we begin, please note that our slides to accompany this call on our Investor page. I am very pleased to welcome James Pool and Steve Spittle on the call this morning.

As recently announced, James and Steve have been appointed as officers of the Company, expanding and greatly enhancing our leadership team. James and Steve each bring tremendous experience in the foodservice industry along with a long tenure at Middleby. They have successfully been leading a number of our core brands such as TurboChef, Pitco, Blodgett and Middleby Marshall. James and Steve have also been executing on key initiatives over the past several years that are critical to our business as we accelerate the pace of technology advancement, innovate the customer experience and differentiate Middleby in the marketplace. In addition to their officer roles, James and Steve will oversee the portfolio of cooking brands within our Commercial Foodservice segment.

I'm also very excited to have announced Korey Kohl to lead our Middleby Beverage Group and Najib Maalouf to lead our residential kitchen equipment business. Korey and Najib bring a deep foodservice industry experience and are longtime Middleby executives. Both have successfully led integration efforts across many businesses we have onboarded through acquisition.

The Beverage Group and our residential kitchen equipment business have expanded rapidly since their inception and present exciting continued growth opportunities for Middleby. Korey and Najib in their new roles join Mark Salman, our President that has been leading the Food Processing Group. This expanded team provides leadership for each of our business segments, ensuring the continued execution of growth initiatives and bolsters our efforts to realize synergies across each of our segments.

I'm very excited about the deep bench of talent that we continue to develop at all levels and across the entire organization. The broad team of highly capable leaders is working in collaboration as we leverage our strengths and capabilities across all of Middleby. I believe our people are most important asset and provide us a true competitive advantage and the Middleby team is stronger than ever.

As I'm sure most of you have also seen Dave Brewer recently announced his plans to retire at the end of this year. Dave has provided tremendous leadership to the organization for more than a decade. Dave has been a driving force at Middleby while we have substantially grown our business many times over through business acquisition, customer acquisition and product development. He has been a mentor to many across our Company, a committed advocate for all of our customers, a positive lasting imprint on the culture of the Company and a true partner and friend through our journey together. I'm very happy that he will be continuing with us throughout 2021 as we have a very exciting year ahead.

And lastly, I would like to once again thank our entire Middleby team around the world. The quick actions, creativity and dedication of the entire team was on display over the past year as we navigated the uncertainty and challenges of COVID. The efforts and commitment of our team have allowed us to maintain the priority on our customers, while we also delivered the achievements of 2020. And to this team, I'm grateful.

As we look back at 2020, I am proud of what we accomplished. Financially, we ended the year in a great position. We reported record operating cash flows in 2020, realized strong profitability across all three of our business segments and we developed a record backlog providing momentum as we head into 2021.

Despite the impact of COVID, we remain committed to our long-term strategy as we invested in the reinvention of our business. We advanced our technology initiatives, particularly in areas such as controls, IoT and automation to capture rapidly changing market dynamics. We expanded our sales capabilities with the development of digital sales programs, improved upon the effectiveness of our sales organization and strengthened the relationships with our strategic channel partners.

We've bolstered our capital structure, enabling us to reengage our acquisition strategy and completed acquisitions to further extend our beverage business, add to our portfolio of innovative technologies and expand our global manufacturing capabilities. We also continued to invest in showrooms for our residential and commercial businesses and just this past week announced the opening of our Middleby Innovation Kitchens in Dallas. These innovation centers allow us to engage with designers, channel partners and customers as we promote the latest technologies, product innovations and integrated solutions we carry across our entire portfolio of Middleby brands.

In 2020 we also continued to execute upon important initiatives to improve our profitability as we emerged from COVID. We progressed manufacturing, supply chain, and acquisition integration efforts across the business. This will result in improved profit margins at each of our business segments in the upcoming year. As we move into 2021 we are optimistic about improving market conditions and the strength of our positioning at each of the business segments.

At Commercial Foodservice, while the industry has been significantly disrupted it has also proven resilient. Even though the foodservice industry in 2021 is not expected to recover to 2019 levels, it is anticipated to improve meaningfully from 2020. Our customers that quickly adapted business models during COVID are making strategic investments in their foodservice operations leading to new kitchen layouts and the adoption of new technologies. We are actively engaged with customers to address rapidly changing needs and the many investments we've made leading into 2021 are now more relevant than ever.

At our residential business, new home starts and existing home sales continued to be robust while increased time spent at home is resulting in kitchen remodels. This presents a favorable backdrop to our business for the upcoming year. We are also benefiting from the many new product launches and investments in our sales and service capabilities made over the past several years. All of this has positioned us to capture a growing market share.

At Food Processing, travel restrictions continue to be a challenge to customer demonstrations and the installation of equipment. This is particularly impactful due to the amount of cross-border business we have. Despite these challenges, the engagement with customers and the project pipeline remain strong. As COVID restrictions lift, opportunities exist for our products and growing market segments such as cured meats and alternative protein and we are prepared with solutions to meet increased demand for automation to address labor and employee safety concerns at our customers.

In summary, we are proud of the team that successfully navigated the challenges of the past year and we are confident the actions taken have successfully positioned us for the year ahead and toward our vision for the future.

I'd like to now turn it over to Bryan for the financial discussion.

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Tim. For the fourth quarter our GAAP earnings per share were $0.94, adjusted EPS, which excludes amortization expense and nonoperating pension income as well as other items noted in the reconciliation at the back of our press release, was $1.62 which was negatively impacted by $0.04 from acquisitions.

Operationally, it was a strong quarter for us. We generated all-time record sales and earnings in the Residential segment. Food Processing closed 2020 with their strongest revenue quarter of the year and earnings were at the highest percentage level in three years. Commercial Foodservice grew their top line approximately 15% sequentially over Q3 and nearly the same on EBITDA. Also our free cash flow exceeded $200 million for the quarter. I've been especially excited to report one number in particular, $500 million, actually $504 million that represents our free cash flow for all of 2020. Being disciplined about cash flows this quarter running the business for us. We have demonstrated our ability to manage costs and cash while also investing, driving innovation and providing excellent service to our customers.

Now jumping into revenues and segment performance. On a consolidated basis, revenues declined 7% or 9% organically as COVID significantly impacted our results. Across the Company, we were able to deliver gross margin of just over 35%, which was in line with Q3. By the way all margin values I will discuss are on an organic basis as well meaning, excluding acquisitions and FX impacts.

Total Company adjusted EBITDA was $145 million and represented over 20% of revenues, which was also generally in line with Q3. We achieved this while continuing to invest around $5 million in technology initiatives quarterly. Commercial Foodservice revenues globally were down under 19% organically and when looking at just North America, the decline was approximately 9%, the international decline was 32%.

In Residential we saw revenue up 15% as strong demand persists for our premium appliances and outdoor cooking platform. This led to gross margins of 37% and adjusted EBITDA of over 20%.

In the quarter, we did take a charge which is a component of impairments shown on the income statement for the sale of our fired earth tile business which contributed around $20 million of revenues in 2020. This action will improve profitability of this segment going forward.

In Food Processing, revenues increased approximately 9% sequentially and were almost flat organically compared to the prior year. Gross margins were 36% and the adjusted EBITDA margin was over 23%. As is typically the case for the segment, Q4 was the strongest quarter of the year.

Interest expense is nearly $23 million. This is our first full quarter with our improved current capital structure in place, having issued our convertible notes back in August. Beyond the 1% coupon, these notes did have $5 million of non-cash interest expense attributed to them in Q4. However, we are to adopt the new GAAP rules on convertibles accounting in 2021. As such, this non-cash interest expense will not be required in our future results. And one more '21 item that I want to briefly address, the non-cash pension benefit that is depicted in the non-operating section of our income statement is expected to be at relatively consistent levels in '21 as compared to '20 based on current exchange rates.

So as I mentioned earlier, for the quarter, we generated strong cash flows, $209 million from operations with $70 million in benefit from reduced working capital levels from inventory and other cash management efforts. For the past 12 months, as I said, free cash flow was $504 million, a record level for us. Working capital changes as a result of the pandemic did positively impact cash flows by over $170 million. We do expect some future reversal of this. So reported 2021 cash flows will likely be the [Phonetic] lower amount as working capital adjust to changing revenue levels. Nonetheless, our discipline remains and this is a key focus area, especially around inventory.

During Q4, we paid down debt by $109 million and over the full year we have reduced our net debt level by $203 million. Our total leverage ratio is 3.1 times while our covenant limit is 5.5 times. We also have over $1.3 billion of current borrowing capacity under our credit agreement.

As with all parts of the business, 2020 was a dynamic year from us -- for us from a treasury perspective. We took deliberate actions to improve our capital structure. We refinanced our bank credit agreement twice. Once was to expand the facility as we began the year. We increased capacity and benefited from the relatively low rates we earned given our profitability levels and cash flow generating abilities. The second time was when we further enhanced our capital structure in conjunction with the issuance of the convertible notes back in August. With our banking partners we're able to put in place the flexibility and availability to continue our strategic priorities.

During the year we also bought back over $85 million of stock, we made acquisitions and investments with a total value over $100 million which included $86 million in cash in $16 million in equity issuances. As we resumed making acquisitions and investments in Q4, we expanded our offerings in Asia and have accelerated new product introductions into this receptive market. We are -- we also expanded our product offerings of beverage products with the acquisition of Wild Goose Filling. We continued to demonstrate our ability to innovate and bring complete solutions to our customers.

I also find it interesting and how our innovation leads to further innovation by our customers. To this point, another personal reflection. In the past I've talked about my family's favorite Middleby products. For this quarter, I'm being a bit self-centered. Rather than including my boys, I will focus on the beverage products that I enjoy from time to time. My favorite local restaurant, like many, has added cocktails to their takeout menus to help survive through these crazy times. They have partnered with a local Chicago area company [Indecipherable] which utilizes our Ss Brewtech products to bring the bottled drinks to market. By the way beyond beer and cocktails, Ss Brewtech's amazing product portfolio can cold brew coffee in record time for both commercial and residential uses.

Craft brewing is another area of growth for us. I've enjoyed some beers offered at pilot project brewing, which utilizes systems from Deutsche Beverage Technology, which was our first acquisition of 2020. What is especially unique and innovative about our pilot project is that they are a brewing incubator. We have addressed barriers to entry to support talented brewers in bringing their new beer recipes and sales to market.

So even though while I am the one enjoying the outputs, my family has not been entirely left out of the equation. We've had discussions about the science of carbonation and the appropriate technique to generate the proper amount of form on top of a beverage. This may not be part of the typical remote learning curriculum for most kids, but science can be taught in many practical manners. As our beverage portfolio continues to grow, now with Wild Goose in the fold, I have a bunch more customer spots to try in the coming weeks. More reports will follow. So having covered our 2020 business and my ongoing pandemic customer support activities, it's time to look forward to 2021. In doing so, it is helpful to refer to order and backlog data which we have shared in the presentation that is available at the Investors section of our website.

For Commercial Foodservice, the positive trajectory continues. After seeing order rates down 22% in Q3, for Q4 we are only down 5% and this upward trend line has persisted into '21. The order strength put our year-end backlog up 84% from prior-year levels at $238 million. Accordingly, our revenue expectation for Q1 of '21 is to see modest sequential growth from Q4, which also implies revenue close to prior-year levels. I would hope to guide to being at least flat to prior year but supply chain risks are having a somewhat dampening impact on our short-term expectations and we had some operations with -- disrupted with recent storms. But we are working to safely recover from that. Nonetheless I still have an optimistic viewpoint at this time.

In terms of margins, we do expect to see sequential improvements from Q4 levels and should be at similar levels to prior-year profitability in terms of EBITDA percentages. So wrapping up my thoughts on Commercial Foodservice, it would not yet be prudent to offer a specific guide on revenue for the full year, but we remain encouraged by recent trends and the mid-term outlook considering all the factors benefiting our marketplace. We do expect this could reasonably allow us to reach 2019 profitability levels, meaning delivering about 25% as we progress through '21 in spite of revenues being below 2019 levels. There are many unknowns, but if the positive trends continue and we successfully manage through and overcome the risks, this is achievable.

Residential's growth continues with Q4 order rates up over 50% from the prior year. In terms of revenue, we clearly expect to have double-digit growth for the first half of the year. Given the many variables and risks, including the strong comparables, I am not yet comfortable with estimating what growth in the back half of the year could be. Getting a bit more granular, Q1 revenues may be down somewhat from Q4 levels and this is primarily due to three factors. One, the impact of the disposed business; two, seasonal shifts in product mix, especially in the UK, has an impact; and lastly, some of our other businesses do see a holiday spike in the fourth quarter.

In the production environment, we are focused on ensuring employee safety and managing through labor availability matters as well as addressing issues from recent weather impacts on operations. This all creates some limitations on us in terms of short-term margin expansion, but nonetheless we will be at similar levels if not slightly above where we have been in the fourth quarter.

For Food Processing, we entered 2020 with a record backlog and are pleased given the disruption that impacted this segment during the year to have exited the year at a relatively similar level. We are positioned well for '21 as conditions evolve. Q1 revenues will be below Q4 levels as is the seasonal norm. But we do anticipate slight growth over the prior year's first quarter.

Margins are typically rather depressed in the beginning of the year. However, we do expect Q1 '21 margins to be well above prior-year levels. In summary, modest improvements to start the year with the possibility for a stronger second half.

As I wrap up, I want to come back to our people as they make these results happen. We have great teams at Middleby. We faced an incredibly difficult year together and I know we are all proud of what we have delivered. We look forward to better times in the hopefully not-too-distant future and with that we will continue to deliver industry-leading results. Thank you to everyone for working to stay safe while at the same time continuously demonstrating your dedication, drive and commitment.

And a closing shoutout today, one of Purdue University's finest graduates and he didn't even pay me to drop that in, he's a tremendous engineer, a passionate leader, someone we all trust and a little-known secret, a pretty decent account too, so Dave I am so very appreciative of the time and the interest you've taken in me and in my family as well to not only ensure my accounting skills are as strong as yours, but help me learn the industry and grow at Middleby and you've always been someone I could count on to ensure there is room for ice cream after dinner. So I could go on and on on how great it has been to work with you, to learn from you and to see what you give others. Your love of the industry, our company, our people, and more importantly of family is always inspiring. But I have probably taken too long already, so I'll close with a simple thank you and will look forward to a toast with a buttery chardonnay sometime later.

With that, before we turn the call open to questions, I will give it over to you, Dave, for concluding comments.

David Brewer -- Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Bryan. I will say, as most of the people on the call know and appreciate, we get very organized and disciplined on preparing for these calls. Those last comments were a surprise to me. So thank you, Bryan. We will talk later.

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Take a second. Sorry.

David Brewer -- Chief Operating Officer

I do appreciate having just a couple of minutes to say a couple of things as I transition out of the Company and step down as an officer of the Company and I work for the next 10 months on some strategic opportunities that we have and on an irregular basis maybe even being on this call, but I wanted to take an opportunity to say my appreciation. And I would like to start off by congratulating James and Steve for stepping up to an officer role of a global company. They have clearly demonstrated their capacity, their capability and their leadership skills over many years. And couldn't be too better leaders to step into those roles and I'm very excited for Middleby overall.

As I've said many times on this call, a lot of Middleby people listen in on this call. They read the document afterwards. And so I cannot resist sending my appreciation for the hard work of the supply chain, the purchasing, the operations, the engineering and the sales team of Middleby around the world. Just an outstanding group of people. I love working with them every week. I think I talked to a couple of hundred them on conference calls and processes and leadership reviews. And I'm always amazed by the capability we have embedded in our organization.

Clearly Tim and I have pulled forward some great Group Presidents too, Najib and George and Korey, Jeremy. John, you look at their resumes. I challenge everybody to look at their LinkedIn profiles and be amazed by their capabilities. And they are backed up by a group of 30-plus country managers, Managing Directors, Presidents, GMs that are just so capable, so diverse, out of the box thinkers, young aggressive people, 30-plus of them around the world. Just amazing group.

And I have to say, even though Bryan caught me by surprise, Bryan is just an outstanding CFO. What I love about Bryan is he always -- he gets his hands dirt and we get a little corny about his personal interactions with some of our equipment, but he is a get-your-hands-dirty CFO. And the best part about Bryan is he always ask about numbers behind the numbers. And that deep understanding of the business makes the difference for all of us.

As a fellow officer, Martin Lindsay is just outstanding. I know he doesn't get the credit that a lot of people should. Based upon his leadership through COVID he was outstanding. His leadership around banking relations are amazing and just a great officer of this Company.

And I have to say, I appreciate the Board of Directors of Middleby that I've known for 13 years, a challenging, diverse, wise, humble, and personally involved in the business from a personal background with their resumes.

Before I get to my last two appreciations, I have to give some credibility. Anytime you go through a transition, you kind of clean up your desk. I was going through my passports and I was looking at the number of countries that I've worked in and I got to 70 and stopped counting. The other thing is I had my 25 extended yearlong work visas in 17 different countries which was amazing. Then when you put the hand on top of I've had the opportunity to work directly for, indirectly for around some of the most transitional, transformational CEOs in the industry from Roger Enrico and Steve Reinemund, to the Lindner family, to David Novak, David Gibbs, to Jess Apon [Phonetic], Sam Su in China to Jose Seo [Phonetic], one of the most transformational CEOs in the industry. And I just wanted to say I appreciate Tim FitzGerald. So with that background and that experience, I have, Tim is probably -- is the best CEO in the industry. He is a transformational thinker. He understands technology, he understands the customer and he understands how to create shareholder value based upon the value of the products we produce, the quality of the products and the interaction with the end user. There is no better, humble, ethical, making people first, making other people first, CEO in this industry and just an outstanding friend. We worked together for 13 years, side by side, and just an amazing CEO.

And then my last appreciation is for the analysts on this call. I have been dealing with analysts for as long as I can remember, in trade shows, investor conferences, these earnings calls. And your questions, your tough questions, your questions behind the questions, your questions about our competition, your questions about our customers, they sharpness. They've made Tim and I and Bryan better leaders. We are more competitive, more capable because of the analysts asking these -- asking us tough questions during trade shows, walking around, what ifs, how do you look at this, what are you thinking. And I really do appreciate the tough questions and the growth that this Company has seen and the capabilities that this Company has seen from the analysts asking those tough questions. So I'm going to say thank you to the people on this call.

And with that I'm going to turn it right back to the operator for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mig Dobre with Baird. Your line is now open.

Mircea Dobre -- Baird & Co. -- Analyst

Thank you. Good morning. Dave, congrats to you on a fantastic career and all the best of luck going forward. And you mentioned great folks in Middleby that are listening on the call. Congrats to them as well for the way they've managed through 2020. Definitely an unprecedented year for the industry.

I guess my first question -- hi, Bryan, I appreciate all the context and detail you've provided on commercial foodservice and all the other segment into Q1. I'm sort of curious here. You're building backlog and demand is getting better. So two things. One, can you maybe parse out how much of this demand improvement is really sort of driven by the end markets and how much might simply come from different product initiatives that you guys have had through 2020?

I mean, you've introduced a lot of new product that I'm presuming is starting to result in incremental revenues for you. And then as you've built up this backlog, how should we think about your ability to convert this backlog? Are there any issues beyond the weather that you mentioned, right, in terms of supply chain constraints Or should we start to see revenues kind of approximate order intake as we get to Q2 and beyond? So maybe we can start there.

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Certainly, we are seeing adoption of our new products. But I would say especially as I call it maybe some of the more headline products that have been on your [Phonetic] pages in our decks, it's a little bit of good news. So news like those are not yet, I'll call it, driving what, I'll call, short-term successes that are in front of us.

So I'll say that benefit is still to come. And we have a lot of products that are in evaluation and test and really the revenue contributions are small at this point. So the order success in the backlog we are having is from things that have been in our pipeline. I'm not going to say that they are old products. I mean, they've been a result of the innovations over the past year or two. But it's about being able to address the customer needs. And again those headline products will be incremental to that as we progress into second quarter in back half of the year.

And now I've lost track of other parts -- a little bit you talked about supply chain challenges and such. We are monitoring supply chain on a daily basis. I'll say fortunately so we feel very good that we haven't lost any meaningful customer opportunities because of that thus far and feel good about Q1. However, I'm not going to sit here and ignore those factors whether -- certainly things that are kind of in the headlines, whether it'd be component availability or cost or logistics challenges.

So those are real. My margin comments have contemplated those, especially for the next three months out and they are literally on our radar every day going forward. And we're prepared to address them and I'm certainly not trying to downplay them.

Mircea Dobre -- Baird & Co. -- Analyst

So I want to make sure that I understand the nature of your comment though. I mean, the way I interpreted it, what I heard is that, demand continued to improve thus far in Q1 relative to the fourth quarter. So from a order intake perspective, my understanding is that you're actually up relative to the prior year. But you continue to build backlog which is why you're saying that your revenue might actually be closer to flattish. Do I have that right?

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I mean, as we look at our order rates that's kind of by quarter on the chart and what we've kind of posted, right, Q3 order rates of minus 22%, our revenue was a little better than that. Q4 we just posted a minus 5% on order rates and you heard me correctly, we've flipped over to the other side of zero, the good side of it now.

So that's kind of about taking us to flat for Q1 and with the backlog as the reasons why I'm positive through the first half of the year and then it's just all the great things hopefully that are happening in the market right, weather is going to get better, vaccinations are going to improve. And so just I'm not going to get over my skis for the back half of the year, right.

But -- and that's why, to your point, Q1, let's call it in the neighborhood of flat, and Q2, I haven't done the percentage. Q2 last year was obviously a dismal number. So I started to think about things more sequentially, right. But certainly feel like Q2 could be after above Q1 levels as we look at the top line.

Mircea Dobre -- Baird & Co. -- Analyst

That's good color. Thank you for that. Then my final question, and we talked about this in prior calls as well, as you're sort of looking at your customer mix, right, I'm curious of the moving pieces here. QSRs and some of the pizza and fast casual guys versus maybe some of the casual dining and even your institutional exposure, how you kind of see that play out through the year?

You sound better about the casual dining component. And to me that's a little bit surprising, right, because you've gone through a quarter with a spike in COVID cases that we've never quite seen before and obviously a lot of the outdoor dining was closed in areas with cold temperatures. So it's a little counter to what I personally expected out of the quarter. Any color there would be helpful. Thank you.

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I'll turn it over to Steve in a second, but let me clarify I wouldn't say that I'm banking on casual dining as being overly strong contributor to the -- to where I've made positive comments as we look out. I mean, I'm sure Steve will address the areas we've seen strength. It really is continuation from the areas that have been doing well and are accelerating themselves. And that's I think where you're going with casual dining and other stuff really maybe it's more about -- probably more so the back half of the year. So I guess Q2 has good weather among in it and again we'll see how vaccination. But I think casual dining, independents, travel, entertainment are all upsides yet to hit.

But then I'll turn it over to Steve to kind of talk about what we've been feeling and what's coming.

Steve Spittle -- Chief Commercial Officer

Yeah, thanks. Thanks, Bryan. Mig, just to build on that, again, certainly the QSR segment is where we've seen obviously them hold in through the back half of this year. And I think what's changing recently for many of these QSRs is really getting back to new-builds. I mean, that obviously was muted last year, delayed. Many of the QSRs are really, say, hey, they're going to be back to '19 new-build levels if not ahead of '19 new-build level. So I think we're starting to see that in some of our orders to certainly start this year.

The other segments, again, we've talked about retail and C stores continue to be very strong, expect them to really continue throughout this year. Again retail is a great pickup, I think for us, just knowing retail was for Middleby relatively new in the last two or three years as a segment and having a dedicated team, dedicated products focused on retail. So that's a big benefit.

As far as the casual dining segment goes, I mean, I do think we've seen them hang in there OK. The ones that have adopted things like virtual brands that had allowed them to pivot to kind of new revenue streams. But I agree with Bryan, I think it's just a lag behind the other segments. Hopefully in the back half of the year you start to see again people coming back to in-store dining, vaccinations, weather gets better and obviously we could see casual dining really start to pick back up as this year progresses.

But it's still the QSR, retail, C store, pizza segments that I think are driving right now and that certainly continues throughout the year.

Mircea Dobre -- Baird & Co. -- Analyst

That's great. Thank you.

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mig.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Todd Brooks with CL King & Associates. Your line is now open.

Todd Brooks -- CL King -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning everybody and congrats Dave and also congrats to Steve and James on your promotions as well. Well deserved.

David Brewer -- Chief Operating Officer

Thank you.

Steve Spittle -- Chief Commercial Officer

Thanks.

Todd Brooks -- CL King -- Analyst

You're welcome. First question, Bryan, if you could just walk through -- I mean, the working capital performance was amazing this year and you kind of qualitatively talked about some of that benefit unwinding as we do recover here. But maybe if we could talk about opportunities and learnings from how efficient you got during the pandemic and how much of that savings generated in '20, do you see coming back onto the balance sheet in a recovery scenario toward 2019 volumes?

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. And a lot of that obviously will be volume-dependent. I'll say, I do like to think about primarily AR and inventory, right, those are the biggest components on our books and it drive [Phonetic] a lot. AR, we are -- we do a good job of managing AR and we're also fortunate in a -- to have a good credit risk profile I'd say. So the simplistic view for on AR is that it's going to move as sales move. We've actually been able to bring down DSO a little bit through this. And we had a go at a great programs and relations that we will be able to benefit from with our dealers and distributors in supporting them. And again -- supporting them in managing our risk. So again, AR is going to move as sales move generally.

Inventory has been a -- obviously a very positive area for us in terms of working capital management. And so -- but I do expect to get back some, but not all of that next year. Maybe I'll say 75% of it goes back because of volume, but we have been actively working, especially in CSG, to bring down our inventory levels and really be looking at safety stocks, products we have on hand, and we've talked about sharpening our focus on product mix as well, right. And so we have scratched some products that are lower profit levels and so. So all that ties into the fact that why the full inventory item will not flip back to the balance sheet as improvements in the market happen.

Admittedly right now in residential, I would take more inventory if I had it, right. But I guess I need to admit to not having been prepared for 50% growth there, right. This is a good problem where we're having and we're continuing to prove our operations and such daily. So I'm not -- I guess to stop rambling and to summarize AR is going to move back as sales move back and inventory we will be able to drive down lower DIOH, especially on the commercial side.

Todd Brooks -- CL King -- Analyst

That's great. And then just the final question. It was good to see in the deck the summary of deals during the year. The six acquisitions. I guess, A, can we talk about -- and I don't know if you'll disclose it, but kind of incremental revenue from the class of 2020 from an acquisition standpoint?

And any commentary about the M&A pipeline as we're entering the back side of the pandemic would be helpful. My sense is that the differentiation between offerings from companies and Commercial Foodservice or Food Processing or even Residential is getting to a greater gap than we've seen in the past and that should be a competitive advantage for Middleby. Thanks.

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

I'll take the first one and then Bryan can maybe add up the numbers on the second. So certainly acquisition has always been a core competency of Middleby. We worked really hard throughout the year to get our balance sheet back hence the financing. And as you can see in the deck with the cash flow availability, we're really well positioned to bring the acquisitions back online and in fact have brought the acquisitions back on line. You could see as you referenced there, we've done quite a bit really including I think about four at the back end of COVID here.

So we always have a great view of, I would say, strategic pipeline of targets that we have that really add to the long-term value of the Company and we're actively working on those. So I'm anticipating that 2021 is going to be back online and really is already back on line. So we're pretty excited about the pipeline that we've got going into the year.

More and more we're investing in, I would say technology companies that cut across all brands. Certainly historically we've always gone after key brands and product categories that are new and complementary to us. But really we're accelerating things just like you've seen with L2F, Powerhouse Dynamics that really cut across the platform. So excited about the opportunities there.

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. And in terms of the numbers, we have disclosed some of these. We made the acquisitions. Wild Goose was around $35 million and Deutsche was around $40 million. We chose that as score on our product page or in Foodservice it was around $10 million. So that's $85 million there. RAM was certainly a smaller one and Bluezone is one with more opportunity, that was more of an investment. We haven't quantified that one for folks. And the same thing with -- but when you put the other ones together, it probably starts getting it to around $90 million.

Todd Brooks -- CL King -- Analyst

That's very helpful. Thanks for the questions.

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Saree Boroditsky with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Saree Boroditsky -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Good morning and welcome James, Steve and congratulations Dave on your retirement. So you talked about getting to 25% EBITDA margins in Commercial Foodservice in 2021 despite the lower sales in 2019. Just given the structurally higher margins, could you just update us on how you're thinking about the long-term potential for EBITDA margins in the segment?

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

I mean, yeah, I'll say that's an easy question. We've put out the 30% there as the goal and that's still is the goal and still what we're marching toward, right. The hard part of that question is to tell you exactly when that hits, right, but it's still just probably a couple of years out. The hardest part for me to get more specific on that is the pace of recovery, right.

So we probably have debates around the table here. Whether it's two to three years out or so. But hopefully it's in that, I'll call it, small single-digit range of years to get there. We've talked to more extensively about margins at some point before COVID and how, I'd say, our mature cooking business is. We're really already at that level and I'll call it our larger and kind of the beverage cold type businesses that we had were also there.

And what we were working on was the continued integration and growth at the more recently acquired businesses, both having them mature from a revenue-generating wise as well as taking the cost actions. So COVID obviously gave us a bit of a step back there. But the goal is still the same goal and is certainly extremely achievable in our view. So, it's just became a matter of the timing setback here this year.

And I'll actually say I'll put one more -- a little bit positive spin on it. Nothing like a little bit of hardship to cause you to get a little bit more introspective on things. So I think we'll actually get further benefits from all the deep dives and belt tightening we did on the mature side of things for us.

Saree Boroditsky -- Jefferies -- Analyst

That's helpful. Thank you. And residential demand, it's obviously been very strong. Could you just talk about how you're performing relative to the market? What do you think the market share opportunity is? Do you have an estimate for where you are today versus where you should to go? Thank you.

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So I'm not going to really talk about market share and the market can be defined quite a bit obviously in the appliance area. We are a very small player in overall industry, but certainly we're touching on that premium side. That being said, we think we have significant opportunity to gain market share over the next several years. The efforts that we've had leading into this year, really over the last several years I've talked about it a number of times whether it's new product, the infrastructure that we've built with sales distribution service. We talked about the showrooms, which we're just really on the front end of leveraging those particularly as we go after the designer market, which is one that really we're just starting to touch upon and make investments there. And then the sales price is changing, it's true across all of our business segments, but certainly on residential, digital marketing and how we access. The end user is evolving. We view that we're really at a great inflection point. Certainly, we've got a good backdrop at the same time. But I mean, we feel pretty good about how we're going to be growing the business over the next several years.

What that means in terms of market share, that is hard to measure right now. But I would also say that I think the demand for premium products and high technology products is a trend that's increasing over time. And that's where we're investing, that's where we're well positioned. So we feel pretty solid about where we're at in the market right now.

Saree Boroditsky -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Saree.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joel Tiss with BMO. Your line is now open.

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

Hi. Thank you. Well, first I have to congratulate Dave on the Academy Award nomination there. I know you forgot to thank your mom and dad and your wife, but I'm sure that your exit package probably went up by 10%. I just wondered, you guys...

David Brewer -- Chief Operating Officer

I was thinking about you during that.

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

Yeah. When all the AD and analysts ask the dumb questions...

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, Joel, he had a special closing comment for you at the end of the call, but I think you just blew that.

David Brewer -- Chief Operating Officer

Yeah. We had a number of very positive one-on-ones, Joel. I'm taking my time [Indecipherable] [48:58].

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

I just wonder if you can talk a little more deeply around the strength in the commercial business or kind of what's driving the backlog? Just a little more granularity. There has been a couple of questions around the edges, and I just wondered if we could try to maybe get a little deeper into that.

David Brewer -- Chief Operating Officer

Can I take that one?

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, go ahead.

David Brewer -- Chief Operating Officer

Especially since he was picking on me. So I'd say two things. First of all, I think Steve did a really good job of talking about the customer and our connectivity with the customer and our -- we're with the customer a lot on new products, speed of service, menu mix, menu flexibility, cost, labor. And that's really driven by our technology, both individual technologies, so I'll put James on the spot here to talk about how technology is getting us in front of the customer in a bunch of different ways, both from our Open Kitchen platform to individual pieces of equipment. And that -- by the way, it goes from foodservice over to residential too. I think there is a connection of technology and backlog and customer-facing capabilities.

James, why don't you talk about the technology?

James K. Pool -- Chief Technology and Operations Officer

Yeah, Dave. I think I'm going to approach it a little bit differently. First thing I want to talk about is the new Middleby Innovation Kitchens that we just opened. It's everybody hasn't gone out there yet, go to www.middleby.com/mik to see all about the new Middleby Innovation Kitchens, which we opened in the Dallas area. It's been about two years in making. The idea for us was to have a single point of access for our customers and our channel partners to come and have chef-led demonstrations to focus our customers and channel partners and all the great innovations that we do day to day at Middleby from baking to frying to speed cook to conveyors and automation to IoT. All those innovations are on display in the -- at the Middleby Innovation Kitchens. And since we've opened the Middleby Innovation Kitchens, in about the last month and a half, we've had nine segments tour the Innovation Kitchens, very high profile customers. I won't give their names, but they represent QSR, C-store, pizza, ghost kitchens, buying groups, dealers, casual dinings, foodservice consultants and even on-premise brewing. So we've had just a tremendous amount of volume, a great customer interaction through the Middleby Innovation Kitchens.

Beyond that, automation continues to be a focal point at Middleby through our advancements in the high level user interface that we are developing, also the advancements of Open Kitchen, which continues to be the single platform for our customers to really automate their entire restaurant whether it'd be HVAC lighting controls, whether it'd be management reporting, food safety measurement has up to equipment connectivity, Open Kitchen truly is the only platform in the industry that brings all of that together to allow our customers a single point of basically access to all the data in their kitchen. So we're continuing to drive innovations on Open Kitchen, automation and among other products such as pizza where we continue great inventions such as the world's largest ventless conveyor oven.

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

Okay. And that was my next question, but if you guys are going to cut us off exactly at 12 o'clock then maybe I'll let someone else ask and I can ask as a follow-up.

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

We'll run a little bit longer, Joel. So if you got a follow-up there, please ask.

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

Okay, yeah. You guys keep mentioning sort of the reinvention of the company, and I wondered across anybody there if you could give us a little sense of where you see this industry in five years and kind of what capabilities you've got to build today to get to that eventuality?

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I mean, it's an evolution and we've been investing heavily in technology as well as sales processes and that's been happening over the last couple of years here. I mean, certainly, a lot of the things that James went through, but we think our customers are starting to pivot in a period like we've just been through and still in with COVID, brings a lot of this to light. So the automation in the kitchen, how much labor is in a kitchen, flexibility, footprint and really digital which digital goes to the power of data as well as automation, right?

So I think the foodservice industry has probably been a little bit slower to adapt than many others. And I think now is where we see the inflection point of technology really coming into this industry, and hence, why we've been making these investments for a while. I mean, this is not new. Frankly, we've been getting our calls talking about how we've been incrementally spending in these areas. And again, buying companies, also automation companies, IoT companies, etc. and continue to invest in those platforms which are embedded in our P&Ls as we're driving profitability. We are taking those dollars and spending some back on these capabilities.

I think it goes beyond just the footprint of the kitchen and then the equipment we're putting in there, but we've also been thinking about, OK, what does that sales process look like? I mean, we are moving more and more to ensuring that we can educate our customers whether that's through a digital sales process, which we've invested heavily in also in the last year. Our channel partners become incredibly important and more important through that because we really need to have partners that can think about solutions and help us bring solutions to those customers. So that is important.

And then what James has went through, and he has done a tremendous job building a game-changing asset for the company with the Middleby Innovation Kitchens where we can really have a hands-on interactive experience to help our customers dream through what the kitchen of the future should look like. And we've got so many solutions all in one place where we can really transform that experience.

So this is a journey that we've been on. It is more real than it has ever been. We will continue to invest in it in an accelerated pace as we go through this year. And it's certainly one of the reasons why having James and Steve as part of the team here among the broader leadership that we have is really making things -- it's about making things go faster at Middleby. So it's a fun time right now as we're seeing a lot of these things come to fruition.

And kind of back to your first question, which is what's driving the business. It is some of this. And it is also broad-based in nature. I mean, we're doing pretty well in a number of segments. And a lot of it is about some of the innovations that we've had over the last couple of years. So we feel pretty good that, a, we're doing well and our -- the customers we've always done well with, but some of these products and solutions are also allowing us to step into new market segments where we've been under penetrated in the past.

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

Do you feel like you're kind of pulling ahead of the competition like now is the critical time to put foot on the gas or it's just the natural evolution of how the business is going?

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, we have been trying to differentiate ourselves and we've been committed to it for the last couple of years, and again, why we've been making those investments. We hope those investments are starting to pay off now. And so that is our objective, again, really to be differentiated and have unique solutions to our customers that really are beyond what others in the industry might have.

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

All right. Thank you very much. Sorry to take up so much time.

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

No. Thanks, Joel.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Hammond with KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Jeff Hammond -- Keybanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Dave, best of luck to you.

David Brewer -- Chief Operating Officer

Thanks.

Jeff Hammond -- Keybanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Just on the -- just a clarification, Bryan, on the commercial foodservice margin comment '21 versus '19. Is that -- is the thought that for full year '21 you'd be at '19 levels or you'd kind of get there on a run rate in the back half?

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

The hedge answer is get there in the back half. But the -- I think we can -- we have a decent chance of doing it overall for the year, right? And the only reason I hedge there some is the back half of the year and getting that revenue right is hard right now, but that is definitely within our site. So I'll put it like that, right?

Jeff Hammond -- Keybanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, great. And then just as we think about this kind of rebuild and recovery and certainly you guys have introduced a lot of products and there seems to be certainly a focus on technology shift. But just as you look at maybe more QSR, fast casual, doing the newbuild and maybe less independent. Just how do we think about margin mix within this kind of recovery scenario that you're thinking of?

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Well, I mean, I'll say I'm impressed in what we've been able to do with margins now. And I don't know if you're kind of behind your question implying like is there lower margin from these bigger customers, right? So our results now speak for themselves. And honestly, I think things just continue to get better from here as we pulled back our add more volume back into the industry, right?

And I'll go back to what my colleagues here have been talking about. Innovation in differentiated products, deliver value for our customers and that impacts what you're seeing now and what I'm talking about coming next. What's driving our success right now is in commodity. It's differentiated and high performing products. So I mean, one of the things that we've focused on coming into this year is having sustainably higher margins at low levels of business. And so I mean, certainly, we had opportunities starting with all the acquisitions we've acquired over the last three years. So don't forget that. I mean, we got a slide in the deck there. And it's quite a few, and we've got a pretty core competency of bringing those companies into the fold. So that's been a key element.

As the organization has grown, we've focused on how do we really leverage synergies and capabilities across the company, which helps us also bring up the margins. But then to that last piece, the mix of product, again, as we are investing in technologies, we're committed to shifting the mix to those higher end products which have a higher ROI for our customers, we're trying to deliver more value. And those are the three key elements that we've executed on over the last year. And again, it's always difficult to predict exactly what the margin is going to be. But I mean, we're anticipating that's going to show up in 2021. It is part of that bridge of how do we get the margins to 30% for this business segment in the long-term.

Jeff Hammond -- Keybanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks so much, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Larry De Maria with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Lawrence T. De Maria -- William Blair & Company -- Analyst

Hi, thanks. Good morning, and good luck to everybody. I wanted to ask, you guys mentioned -- obviously you talked about CFS orders improving still in '21. So first question is, just to clarify, would the December comp up? And can you just give us the comps for January and February, which I assume were up year-over-year?

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

I'm not going to get into months and we've obviously move to quarters because of the variability month-to-month. But we are comping positive in '21 through the first two months of the year here. There is day-to-day lumpiness, there is week-to-week lumpiness. As you get to bigger periods, it starts to smooth out a little more. But we have -- again, the trends have continued in '21 and we are on the positive side now, we're in green not red.

Lawrence T. De Maria -- William Blair & Company -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And then I don't think we talked too much about price cost. Could you talk about price increase, order of magnitude and is this enough to cover, to be a net positive price versus materials for the year or do we think we still need to redress at a later date given what's going on with steel prices? So can you just give us a little discussion about that please?

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. We did take pricing somewhat, I'll call it, at the modest levels. Not seeing a lot of that in the Q1 outlook just because we do have strong backlog and some of that gets filled at, I'll call it, old prices. But I do expect there to be further pricing actions taken this year, to your point, steel and a lot of other areas in our business are seeing inflationary pressures, and we will respond to that accordingly. So it certainly I would say is not a detriment in Q1. And we're going to take actions to make sure that continues to be the case for the full year.

Larry, I would just say that I mean this is a real issue for a lot of companies right now. I'm sure you're hearing it more and more from some of the other companies you cover. But availability of containers, shipping costs, supply shortages and then just kind of general inflationary pressures. And I'm repeating a little bit of what Bryan said. So this is something that we're managing pretty effectively. We're keenly aware of. And we're being proactive with our thinking about what that means in the second half of the year. And I think this is an area that thanks to Dave and team that we've got a really strong competency that probably doesn't exist at the level that we have today at Middleby.

And I don't know, Dave, if you want to add anything further?

David Brewer -- Chief Operating Officer

No. I think that it's -- with supply chain a lot of times you -- or with any change you think it's revolutionary, but it's actually evolutionary. It's been -- the supply chain team two, three, four years ago, we've got a database of suppliers across all the individual brands that we work off of that we share. And then on top of that, every week. There's 150 people that go around the world on supply chain and engineering looking at supply chain issues and it's more than just components. We're looking at container availability, shipping availability, port dock availability. So it's very detailed review. And so it's really comes back to the competency of -- do you have a process? Do you have the data? And then do you have the people that know what to do. And when you look at Middleby across all the brands around the world with the database that we've assembled, with the supplier base that we've assembled that can cross support, it's an amazing organization of great people that's been developed over the last four years. And so I'm -- relative to the situation, we are really setup well.

Lawrence T. De Maria -- William Blair & Company -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Good luck, everybody.

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Larry.

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Larry.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tom Simonich with J.P. Morgan. Your line is now open.

Tom Simonich -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for squeezing me in. Just a follow-up first of all on that last question. How much of the Q4 backlog will be filled at new prices?

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

The backlog goes across so many companies, it's really hard to say that specifically. I don't have a point on answer on that one for you.

Tom Simonich -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Okay, fair enough. And you highlighted alternative protein as a potential bright spot for food process I think. Can you elaborate on how Middleby might participate in that growth?

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

I'm sorry. Could you repeat the question?

Tom Simonich -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Sure. You highlighted alternative protein as a potential bright spot for food processing. Can you elaborate on how Middleby might participate in that growth?

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay. So it is early stage, I mean, just to be clear. I think by the way, the mature -- dried meats and maturation business, I mean, I think that's probably more impactful to us this year. Obviously, you see a lot of headline news and including with our QSRs of alternative protein coming on more and more significantly, investments made there. So I mean, I think that is something that we view as a long-term trend. We do believe it is here to stay. It is not a significant piece of the food processing equipment today. We are however uniquely positioned there. It's been something that we've spent time developing products that broadly meet a number of different applications there and do feel like that's an example of a number of trends that we're going after.

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

And what positions us that way on it is, I'd say alternative proteins require kind of a combination of technologies that exist across our protein and bakery product lines, so that will be good for us. And to echo Tim's comments over the longer term, it's not just about what's being done or followed by the new names that are kind of in the headlines every day in it, but also how are some of the more well established older line companies thinking about it as well, and we have been partners with them for a long time. So that's what gives us again good vibes on this over a medium term horizon.

David Brewer -- Chief Operating Officer

Yeah. And I've got to say, Bryan, that's right on. The amazing amount of start-up chains that we've talked to you about alternative proteins in a type we introduced them back to our customers on the food processing side that are developing those early on changes, as Tim said. So I think at least right back to what James was talking about in technology, and if you get a chance to that innovation kitchen, you will actually see demonstrations around specifically the question you have. So we are well poised on both the food processing side and the commercial kitchen equipment technology side to be a leader in this area as it emerges.

Tom Simonich -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

That's very helpful. Thank you. I'll pass it on.

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

Very good.

Operator

Thank you. Our last question will come from the line of Walt Liptak with Seaport. Your line is now open.

Walt Liptak -- Seaport Global -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Yeah, thanks to everyone. I'll keep it brief because we're kind of long in the call. But I want to ask one about operating leverage in 2021, and specifically, I don't think we've talked at all about any temporary costs that might be coming back that came out in 2020.

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I mean, many of those costs are back/coming back in terms of the ones that are, I'll call it, volume-dependent. Certainly, our travel costs are still low. We've talked a lot about the Middleby Innovation Kitchens and there will be some pivoting, I'll call it, from some of our trade show dollars into that area. So I do feel like, I'll call it, our Q1 structure, which is embedded in the outlook comments I gave, really reflect the bringing back of what was temporary and the benefit of what was taken out semi-permanently. I only say semi-permanently for two reasons. I hope that we continue to have tremendous growth. And with that will come making some adjustments.

And again, it's not a huge number for us, but we're really think about it a lot because of the impacts of employee safety and technology and that's the travel side of things. And so we're all certainly embracing technology and how we work with our customers. But nonetheless, given the industry we're in, people do like interacting with our equipment. And so do expect that to creep back over time. But hopefully my comments about where we expect '21 margins to be versus '19 capture the fact that a lot of those costs stay out and that's why we will continue to advance on that margin expansion story.

Walt Liptak -- Seaport Global -- Analyst

Okay, great. Yeah, I can do the math on the margin discussion. But maybe more specifically in our commercial foodservice, just have you calculated the leverage number or are you -- is there a leverage level that you're thinking about as the market starts to recover or at least your sales start to recover?

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

I'll admit to not knowing exactly how you would be referring to or calculating leverage, sorry. So maybe we'll need to take that one for a little bit of a sidebar.

Walt Liptak -- Seaport Global -- Analyst

Okay. Sounds great. Thank you.

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Walt.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to the management for closing remarks.

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Well, thank you very much everybody today for joining us on the call, and we look forward to speaking to you next quarter.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 74 minutes

Call participants:

Timothy FitzGerald -- Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Mittelman -- Chief Financial Officer

David Brewer -- Chief Operating Officer

Steve Spittle -- Chief Commercial Officer

James K. Pool -- Chief Technology and Operations Officer

Mircea Dobre -- Baird & Co. -- Analyst

Todd Brooks -- CL King -- Analyst

Saree Boroditsky -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

Jeff Hammond -- Keybanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Lawrence T. De Maria -- William Blair & Company -- Analyst

Tom Simonich -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Walt Liptak -- Seaport Global -- Analyst

More MIDD analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Selim Bassoul, former CEO, chairman, and president of Middleby, serves as Chief Innovator at The Motley Fool. Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Middleby. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.