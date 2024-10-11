News & Insights

Markets
MIDD

Middleby Buys Emery Thompson

October 11, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Middleby Corp. (MIDD), a cooking equipment maker, announced on Friday that it has acquired Emery Thompson, a frozen dessert equipment brand, for an undisclosed sum.

Tim FitzGerald, CEO of Middleby, said: "There are many synergies between Emery Thompson and Taylor Company, a globally recognized Middleby brand. When we bring these brands to the market together, we expect there to be opportunities for sales growth for Emery Thompson through existing Middleby market channels and partners."

Located in Brooksville, Florida, Emery Thompson has revenues of $10 million annually.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MIDD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.