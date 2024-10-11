Middleby Buys Emery Thompson

(RTTNews) - Middleby Corp. (MIDD), a cooking equipment maker, announced on Friday that it has acquired Emery Thompson, a frozen dessert equipment brand, for an undisclosed sum.

Tim FitzGerald, CEO of Middleby, said: "There are many synergies between Emery Thompson and Taylor Company, a globally recognized Middleby brand. When we bring these brands to the market together, we expect there to be opportunities for sales growth for Emery Thompson through existing Middleby market channels and partners."

Located in Brooksville, Florida, Emery Thompson has revenues of $10 million annually.

