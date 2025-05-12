Middleby Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MIDD

In trading on Monday, shares of Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $142.94, changing hands as high as $148.81 per share. Middleby Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MIDD's low point in its 52 week range is $118.41 per share, with $182.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.81.

