Middleby Is Betting a Leaner Business Can Unlock More Value

Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) is betting that a leaner company is the recipe for greater value.

One of the world's largest commercial kitchen equipment makers, Middleby has spent the past year slimming down its operations to focus on its core foodservice business. Two of its three businesses have been split off, and now the company needs to show it can still grow fast and defend its margins.

Some analysts are optimistic. The company currently has a Moderate Buy rating with an average 30% price target upside.

Yet, the stock has pulled back from recent highs, and investors might want to wait and see how the next couple of quarters play out.

Middleby’s Refocus Creates a Cleaner Growth Story

Middleby, which makes the TurboChef, Pitco, Blodgett, Viking Commercial, Taylor, and many other brands, has spent 2025 and 2026 reshaping itself. The company stepped back from its residential kitchen business, agreeing to sell a 51% controlling stake in a deal that delivered $540 million in net cash proceeds plus a $135 million promissory note.

In a second and larger move, Middleby then agreed to spin off its Food Processing segment, newly named Midera Food Processing. That business, which produces heavier-duty factory machinery for large-scale industrial food manufacturing, split free on July 6.

Middleby shareholders are now holding a narrower, more focused commercial foodservice operation rather than a sprawling mix of foodservice, food processing, and residential businesses.

“This separation represents the culmination of years of strategic planning and portfolio optimization,” explained Tim FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of Middleby.

Growth Held Up Through the Portfolio Reset

The breakup is interesting because it occurred from a position of strength, not weakness. Revenue from continuing operations at Middleby rose 15% to $840 million, above analysts’ expectations, in the first quarter of 2026, or 12% on an organic basis.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to $180.6 million from $161.5 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.16 from $1.87, also beating expectations.

Overall, the company reported a $50 million loss for the quarter, but that was after a $135 million loss from discontinued operations.

Commercial Foodservice Now Has to Carry the Story

Underneath the topline numbers, segment detail told a convincing story.

Commercial Foodservice, now the core of the remaining company, generated $615.5 million in first-quarter sales, up 9.4% as reported and 8.1% organically, with a segment-adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.7%.

Food Processing, still part of Middleby before the spin-off, grew even faster, with sales up 33.7% to $224.4 million and organic growth of 25%.

Management responded by raising expectations. After the May earnings release, Middleby lifted its 2026 outlook to revenue of $3.36 billion to $3.44 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $9.54 to $9.70. Commercial Foodservice is projected to grow 4% to 6% organically.

The balance sheet has also shown some strengthening. Net debt fell to about $1.7 billion at the end of the first quarter from $2 billion at the close of fiscal 2025, bringing first-quarter net leverage down to 2.3 times.

The company has also been leaning heavily into buybacks, repurchasing 2.4 million shares in the first quarter alone and 3.5 million shares, or 7.1% of equity, year-to-date through early May. The company repurchased 9.1% of its equity in 2025.

Wall Street Sees Upside But Remains Divided

Analyst coverage reflects that same mix of confidence and caution. With 10 analysts following the company, six have placed a Buy rating on the company, three have it as a Hold, and one suggests Sell.

Overall, the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy with an average 12-month price target of $173.88 per share, nearly 30% above current levels. Price targets range from a low of $151 to a high of $205.

Cyclical Risks Still Come With the New Focus

Beyond the company’s unfolding strategy, Middleby operates in a world with real risks. Its exposure to inflation, tariffs, foreign-exchange swings, rising financing costs, and competitive pricing pressures can all squeeze margins in a business built around cyclical customer capital spending.

The field is also crowded, with Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), which includes Vulcan and other brands, Electrolux, Ali Group, and JBT Marel (NYSE: JBTM) fighting within the foodservice and processing equipment segment.

The Refocus Makes the Next Few Quarters Critical

Even with the unknowns, Middleby still looks attractive, given its strong industry position and operational track record. But investors should be comfortable with an industrial growth story that still carries cyclical risk. Middleby pays no dividend, so income-focused investors screening for dividend stocks will look elsewhere.

Those interested should watch three things in the coming quarters: whether its commercial foodservice segment can sustain organic growth near the top of management's 4% to 6% guidance range, whether margins hold near the 25% area as a standalone company, and whether net leverage keeps falling toward the low end of management's targets.

No matter what comes, the company’s recent strategy is among the more interesting industrial decisions in the market these days. Investors can either jump in and capture the upside if it arrives or stay tuned as results tell the story through the rest of the year.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.