Middle of June Packed With Economic Data

Rounding out mid-June will be a mix of economic reports and earnings. Plenty of manufacturing data will be highlighted this week, as well as housing. Wednesday will bring announcements from the Federal Reserve and its Chairman, Jerome Powell. Meanwhile, though earnings season has come and gone, there will still be a handful of quarterly reports to unpack, including H & R Block (HRB), Kroger (KR), and Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week will start off slow on Monday, June 14, with nothing scheduled.

Things get busy fast on Tuesday, June 15, however, with retail sales, the producer price index (PPI), Empire state manufacturing index, industrial production data, business inventories, and the NAHB home builders' index slated for release.

Wednesday, June 16 will bring building permits, housing starts, the import price index, and an update from the Federal Reserve and Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Finally, Thursday, June 17, the usual initial and continuing jobless claims data are due out, as well as the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, and leading economic indicators.

Friday, June 18, there is no economic data to report.

