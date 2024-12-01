Middle Island Resources Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Middle Island Resources Limited (AU:MDI) has released an update.

Middle Island Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, including a special resolution for a 10% Placement Facility. The outcomes were determined through a poll, showcasing strong shareholder support. This development is likely to interest investors watching the company’s strategic moves.

