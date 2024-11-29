News & Insights

Middle Island Resources: Promising Barkly Super Project Exploration

November 29, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Middle Island Resources Limited (AU:MDI) has released an update.

Middle Island Resources Limited offers an enticing early-stage investment opportunity in its Barkly Copper-Gold Super Project, located in an underexplored region of Northern Territory. With government co-funded drilling and a strategic focus on multi-commodity exploration, the project holds promise for high-value discoveries and growth potential. The experienced management team is poised to drive success through a methodical approach to target generation and exploration.

