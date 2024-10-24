News & Insights

Middle Island Resources Expands Market with New Securities

Middle Island Resources Limited (AU:MDI) has released an update.

Middle Island Resources Limited has announced a new issuance of 91,866 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move indicates the company’s strategic actions to enhance its market presence and attract potential investors. The securities were issued following the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities.

